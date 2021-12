DAWSON, GA – This shy, loving cat is Solo. He loves being petted and talked to even though he gets really nervous in unfamiliar, noisy surroundings. Don’t miss this chance to adopt the best cat! Your patience and love will make all the difference for Solo. He is very food-oriented, so it isn’t difficult to draw him out of his shell. The love and trust will come.

