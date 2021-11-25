ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach student wins nationwide Cabbage contest

By Web Staff
 7 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A student from Virginia Beach was selected as the winner or Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

Timothy Hyvarinen of Atlantic Shores Christian School was selected by Bonnie Plants in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of their cabbage.

“We’re proud of all of this year’s participants and would like to congratulate Timothy whose hard work is paying off,” said Angela Thomas, Corporate Communications Manager at Bonnie Plants.

Each student is sent a starter O.S. Cross variety cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for and nurture their plant every step of the way.

Once the cabbage is fully grown, students take a photo with their cabbage and submit it for a chance to win.

Timothy’s cabbage grew to be 4 pounds earning him not only the title of winner, but the bragging rights of “Best in State” as well.

