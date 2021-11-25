ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Tampa Bay, is there enough strawberry in your Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts?

By Sue Carlton
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbDrq_0d6ir9kg00
A class-action lawsuit accuses Kellogg's of misleading consumers about the amount of strawberries in their Pop-Tarts. [ Times/Sue Carlton ]

Now here’s a question to chew on over your morning breakfast: Do Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts have enough actual strawberry in them?

No, claims a class-action lawsuit against Kellogg Sales Co. It alleges that less desirable fruits, pear and apple, make up a significant part of the filling in the popular foil-wrapped pantry mainstay along with strawberry — “the most popular berry fruit in the world.”

“Whether a toaster pastry contains only strawberries or merely some strawberries and a significant amount of other, less valued fruit ingredients, is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store,” the lawsuit says. It requests a jury trial and seeks $5 million.

“While we don’t comment on pending litigation,” a Kellogg representative wrote in an emailed response to the Tampa Bay Times, “we can tell you the ingredients in and labeling of all of our Pop-Tart products fully comply with all legal requirements.”

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Illinois, claims Pop-Tarts’ labeling and marketing are misleading. A food coloring called red 40 “makes the strawberry-pear-apple combination look bright red, like it is only strawberries or has more strawberries than it does,” the lawsuit claims. A similar lawsuit has been filed in New York.

The ingredient list on Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts specifies 2 percent or less of dried strawberries, dried pears and dried apples.

The named plaintiff in the Illinois case, resident Anita Harris, bought Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts “because she expected it would have more of the named fruit ingredient,” the lawsuit says. Harris wanted more than “a strawberry taste,” it says.

NPR has reported that Spencer Sheehan, the New York-based attorney in the Pop-Tart action, has filed hundreds of grocery-related lawsuits. One alleged there was not enough real lime juice in “Hint of Lime” Tostitos.

“I think that companies are not representing things truthfully, which is what they’re required to do by law,” Sheehan told the Tampa Bay Times this week. He said the lawsuit was about “just basic truth in advertising, to tell consumers what’s in the product and not say something intentionally ambiguous.”

Comments / 4

Related
Tampa Bay Times

First look: Water Street Tampa to open Asher apartments, Roost hotel in 2022

As Tampa’s $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa development winds down its first phase of construction, it’s giving the public a look at its next big residential tower. At 490 units, Asher — which takes its name from a Hebrew term for happy or blessed — will be the largest of the three residential buildings in Water Street Tampa’s first phase of development. The 420-unit Heron and 338-unit Cora opened this year. Another building, the Tampa Edition hotel, also has 37 luxury condos.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Tampa Bay Times

Iconic Publix Super Market scales could be a thing of the past

LAKELAND — If you are still shy about checking your weight on the iconic scale at Publix, you might want to step on the green machine before it vanishes. Those big historic and industrial looking scales at the front of Publix Super Markets could land on the scrapheap of supermarket history one day, because the scale manufacturer stopped making them, a Publix Facebook post recently reported.
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa and the Rays want you to stroll, bike or hop a scooter to new Ybor ballpark

TAMPA —Ever fantasized about taking a boat to the Rays game and then hopping on a scooter, a bike or your own two feet to catch a ballgame in Ybor City?. That possibility is a lot more likely if the city of Tampa’s request for $43 million in state infrastructure money become reality. Two projects, totaling nearly $21 million, within that infrastructure package are labeled “corridors” linking Tampa Heights and the Channel District to the former Kforce headquarters site in Ybor where the team is said to be focused on building a new ballpark.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg College gives the Tampa Bay economy a $2.3 billion boost | Column

For nearly 100 years, St. Petersburg College has been a valuable and accessible resource for people seeking better lives for their families and fulfillment in their careers. Since we enroll more than 43,000 students each year in our degree and short-term training programs, it’s pretty likely that you or others you know have a diploma or certification from SPC — or perhaps from St. Petersburg Junior College. But what you may not know is the profound effect that SPC has on the economic value of Pinellas County, the Tampa Bay area and beyond.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Harris
Tampa Bay Times

‘Squid Game’ actor got his start on Tampa stages

TAMPA — Geoffrey Giuliano has a self-deprecating assessment of his acting career. This time last year, the “Hollywood establishment was well aware of my work,” the 68-year-old said via Skype from Thailand, his home country for 20 years. “The public, not so much.”. Now, Giuliano laughed, “25 percent of the...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Remembering Pearl Harbor on the 80th anniversary of the attack | Column

On Saturday nights, the golden age of Hollywood drew throngs of fans to neighborhood movie theaters. The Tampa Theater and St. Petersburg’s La Plaza served as dream factories, helping moviegoers escape reality. On Dec. 7, 1941, Walter Brennan was playing the role of “Cottonmouth,” an Okeefenokee fugitive in Swamp Water at the Tampa Theater. The All-American halfback Tommy Harmon portrayed himself at the Seminole Theater in Harmon of Michigan. La Plaza customers enjoyed tough guy Edward G. Robinson starring in Unholy Partners.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberries#Strawberry#Pop Tarts#Lawsuits#Food Drink#Tampa Bay#Kellogg Sales Co#Apple#The Tampa Bay Times#Npr
Tampa Bay Times

Omicron variant may already be in Florida. What happens next?

If the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus isn’t already in Florida, it will be soon. And the time to prepare is now, warn health experts across the state and country. There were no reported cases of the variant in the U.S. as of Tuesday, but France and Japan say the variant has been detected in their nations. The Netherlands says it discovered the omicron variant a week before South Africa reported its existence. It has also been detected in Botswana and in travelers in 17 other countries, including Canada and Germany.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In Tampa, a 15-year fight nears the finish...at an old skating rink

TAMPA — For Celeste Roberts, the journey to bring activities that prepare young people for success started nearly 15 years ago. On Tuesday, that journey hit a milestone before a large crowd, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and U.S. Rep Kathy Castor. Roberts announced a coalition of community groups next year would open a 55,000-square-foot facility in an old skating rink, shuttered for decades, at 5207 N 22nd St. in the Belmont Heights neighborhood.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg-based First Home Bank parent debuts on Nasdaq

The parent company of St. Petersburg-based First Home Bank began common stock trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BAFN” Tuesday. BayFirst Financial Corp. became the only bank holding company headquartered on Florida’s west coast and one of only seven in the state to be Nasdaq listed, according to a news release. Shares were priced at $25.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tampa Bay Times

I don’t miss that America at all | Letters

While driving the other day, I spotted a sign in someone’s yard that said, “I miss the America I grew up in.” That statement had me reflecting on the America I grew up in. It was the early ‘70s when I applied for my first credit card. I was a newlywed whose husband had lost his job due to a prolonged strike that caused the company to close permanently. My job at the bank was secure at the time, so I applied for the card in my name. When the card came in the mail, it had only my husband’s name on it. Another memory I have: My sister-in-law let it slip to a co-worker that she might be pregnant. The manager of the bank where she worked promptly fired her. Thankfully, this young nation is continually putting laws in place to protect those with less power.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

WFLA hires Jeff Berardelli as new chief meteorologist

Starting January 15, a new face will guide storm coverage for WFLA-TV, Ch. 8. The station has named Jeff Berardelli as the chief meteorologist of its Max Defender 8 weather team. Berardelli succeeds beloved chief meteorologist Steve Jerve, who retired in August after four decades at the station. While Berardelli’s...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

As Florida’s teacher of the year, I see the value of the Florida Prepaid Plan | Column

One of the greatest things about being rooted in the community where I have taught elementary schoolers for so many years, is the chance reunions I have with former students. This happened just the other day when I was at lunch with my husband in Largo and saw a former student named Sam who is now attending St. Petersburg College. What a joy to see him thriving and pursuing his degree!
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy