ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott Was Pictured Golfing With Mark Wahlberg And Michael Jordan In His First Public Outing Since The Astroworld Tragedy Days After Two Security Guards Filed New Lawsuits Against Him, Bringing The Total To Over $2.75B

By Leyla Mohammed
buzzfeednews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott has been pictured out for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy earlier this month. On Nov. 5, ten people were killed during a crowd surge that occurred during Scott’s headlining performance at NRG Park, Houston. The tragic event left hundreds of other concertgoers severely injured. Video...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Caitlyn Jenner LEAKS Baby Bombshell, Reveals 2 Pregnancies?

Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Travis Scott
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Astroworld#Betterhelp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Spotted Golfing With Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Corey Gamble: Report

As lawsuits mount against him,Travis Scott is remaining lowkey. The tragedy at Astroworld has caused the industry to reevaluate how they produce festivals and Rolling Loud recently shared that its California concert will now be 18 and over. Live Nation, Travis, and Drake are just a handful of companies and artists who have been named in lawsuits that total into the billions of dollars.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Thomas J. Henry files $2 billion lawsuit against Travis Scott, Astroworld organizers

The Astroworld Festival lawsuits keep coming, and they continue to get bigger and bigger. San Antonio-based attorney Thomas J. Henry Thursday filed a massive $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of 282 victims of the concert tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. The lawsuit names headliner Travis Scott, performer Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation and Houston's NRG Stadium.
ENTERTAINMENT
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy