SteelSeries makes some of the very best PS5 headsets available today, and it doesn't take an audiophile to see — or rather, hear — why. Just about anyone who picks up an Arctis headset will tell you how comfortable it is, and I felt this first hand when I tested the Arctis 7P headset for PS5. At the time, I called it the best headset I'd ever used and certainly the best for PS5. With few complaints, I gave it a perfect score. SteelSeries now outdid itself with the Arctis 7P+, retaining everything that made its original model great while making slight alterations to make it even better.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO