ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Can't find an Xbox Series X this Black Friday? This Xbox Series S bundle is for you

By Matt Brown
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest console generation has suffered a slow start, with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 hard to find in late 2021, amid ongoing hardware shortages. You shouldn't expect any major deals on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles this Black Friday, especially with each in limited supply, beyond odd...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Black Friday#Xbox One#Xbox Series S#Fortnite#Rocket League Dlc#Gamestop
IndieWire

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Samsung, Apple, Amazon Devices, and Tons More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Many of the biggest Black Friday sales moved online last year because the pandemic made in-person shopping (particularly in throngs of other deal-seeking people) inadvisable. In past years, Cyber Monday, a.k.a. the Monday after Thanksgiving (and Black Friday) was a way for retailers to entice even the most reticent shoppers to make pre-Christmas purchases online. Black Friday migrated online as well, but there’s still...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s Devices Start at Just $20 For Cyber Monday

It’s Cyber Monday, and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts its placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tables, Kindles and more at their lowest prices at the year. Related: The Best Cyber Week Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance. The Best Echo Deal Amazon The best Cyber Monday smart speaker deal we’ve found is definitely this 50% discount on Amazon’s Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which brings it down to $20. The...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

The Best Cyber Week Deals Under $100

Cyber Week is here, which means now is the best time to score deep discounts on thousands of items from the world’s biggest stores and latest startups. We’ve rounded up the best deals you can find for under $100 — some fall below $10. If you’re getting holiday shopping out of the way, or want to treat yourself, these are the top deals you should consider. 1. Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 ($12 Off) Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite lets you enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, TIDAL, or any other major streaming service in full HD. It comes bundled with an Alexa Voice...
SHOPPING
DBLTAP

New Xbox Series S Fortnite Bundle Revealed

The Fortnite and Rocket League Xbox Series S bundle has just been revealed. Aptly titled the Midnight Drive bundle, it comes with the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. According to the Microsoft site, not only does the bundle come with the previously mentioned in-game stuff,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming is on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, you’ll soon be able to play Xbox Series X|S games on an Xbox One. It sounds like the stuff of a madman’s dreams, but Microsoft has launched their game streaming service (also available on PC and mobile) on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Before you reach for your console’s power button, however, we should warn you that it’s not been rolled out to all console just yet. Yes, it’s technically live but only for a “subset of Xbox gamers” though it’ll be unlocked for all regions over the coming weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Hunt: Showdown To Remove FPS Cap On Xbox Series X & Series S

We've been big fans of Crytek's sublime Hunt: Showdown since we first started playing it during its early access phase on PC way back in 2018. While the core elements of this intense PvPvE game have always been rock solid, there's no doubt it started off life in pretty rough and ready shape, and so it's been hugely satisfying to watch Crytek refine and enhance it over the years into the smooth and feature-packed experience it currently is on both PC and console.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox Series X, Series S horizontal or vertical: Which is best?

Microsoft's current-generation duo, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, are now available worldwide, sporting countless enhancements over the Xbox One family. These technical advancements include beefed-up graphics, speedier load times, and other features, all found inside two compact boxes with their respective cooling solutions. And to ensure you're taking the best care of your console, here's what you need to know about storing the device and whether horizontal or vertical is for you.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Battlefield 2042 Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Enter a world on the brink in the epic multiplayer game Battlefield 2042, available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Experience three dynamic gameplay modes – All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and Portal – each delivering visceral and iconic Battlefield experience the series is known for. Xbox Game Pass...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Inventory Updates Ahead Of Black Friday

If you're looking to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S this holiday season, you have your work cut out for you. However, we are here to give you the best chance you can possibly have, whether it's for you or a loved one. Ever since launching roughly a year ago, both the Series X and Series S have been quite difficult to find. Retailers don't have them readily available on shelves and online restocks tend to sell out in minutes. It probably won't get much easier to buy a Series X or Series S in the coming months due to increased demand during the holiday season. That said, it's not uncommon to see multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks each week at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store. Last week alone we saw two separate restocks at Walmart (following three the previous week), all of which were announced ahead of time. Still, the restocks sold out extremely fast. As we start the week, we've seen multiple restocks on the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X, which launched this alongside Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Hurry! The Xbox Series S restocks — just in time for Black Friday

The Xbox Series S is one of the best game consoles to buy and among the hardest to find. Just in time for Black Friday 2021, the Xbox Series S is now back in stock. Right now, the Xbox Series S is in stock at Amazon for its normal retail price of $299. If they sell out, Best Buy also has it in stock.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Microsoft Begins Sending Out Xbox Series X Bundle Restock Invitations

Microsoft is copying a page from Sony’s restock playbook by sending customers invitations to purchase an Xbox Series X bundle. Console scarcity is undoubtedly not going away any time soon. Many retailers are doing the best they can to handle this situation by restocking as much as possible. Although, many...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy