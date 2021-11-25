State Troopers Step Up DUI Patrols This Holiday Weekend

State troopers are stepping up drunk driving patrols from now through the weekend.

They say DUIs typically spike over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving isn't normally thought of as a heavy drinking holiday, compared 4th of July and New Year's.

But Thanksgiving day, and the night before are routinely some of the worst.

Professionals say wine is big factor on Thanksgiving, and that it can get out of hand very quickly as people typically go to multiple events during the day.

Michelle Dubey with Landmark Recovery says over drinking is not only dangerous for your health, but there is also a 20 to 25 percent increase of accidents around Thanksgiving that are related to alcohol.

"We are going from one place to another not making that connection that I am getting behind the wheel, and I've already had something to drink," said Dubey. "Because we are already fulfilling that next obligation we had to our friends and family."

Dubey says having a plan before you start drinking keeps everything in moderation.

She also says pouring your own drinks and having set times to leave Thanksgiving events can help you keep alcohol to a limit.

Dubey says having a designated driver or taking an Uber is the best way to prevent danger to yourself and people on the road.