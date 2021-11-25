ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Paterson Eastside overpowers Kennedy in 97th Thanksgiving meeting

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 7 days ago
Senior Ahsin Jacobs finished with two receiving touchdowns to help lift Paterson Eastside to a 32-6 win over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Senior Amir Smith...

