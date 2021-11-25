ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

$65M redevelopment of Starbuck Island in Albany County completed

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Starbuck Island redevelopment project in Albany County has been completed, announced New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The $65 project transformed more than 11 acres of contaminated oil storage brownfield into waterfront apartments in Green Island.

Moreau Lake State Park getting 860-acre expansion

Starbuck Island connects Green Island to downtown Troy and is now home to nearly 270 residential units, a salon, a restaurant and parking.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzFxj_0d6ipS7a00
    Starbuck Island redeveloped into waterfront apartments (NY Governor’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poAH5_0d6ipS7a00
    Starbuck Island redeveloped into waterfront apartments (NY Governor’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdUtE_0d6ipS7a00
    Starbuck Island redeveloped into waterfront apartments (NY Governor’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqbyh_0d6ipS7a00
    Starbuck Island redeveloped into waterfront apartments (NY Governor’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18P7TH_0d6ipS7a00
    Starbuck Island redeveloped into waterfront apartments (NY Governor’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6qnR_0d6ipS7a00
    Starbuck Island redeveloped into waterfront apartments (NY Governor’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZQrM_0d6ipS7a00
    Starbuck Island redeveloped into waterfront apartments (NY Governor’s Office)

Construction began in November 2018 after plans were approved to clean up the site under the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Brownfield Cleanup Program . The cleanup included soil removal and groundwater treatment.

Over $1 million awarded to help Capital Region farmers protect waterways

Starbuck Island has a 31-boat slip marina that includes rental slips, an amphitheater and promenade open to the community, and pedestrian connections that encompass the entire island. The redevelopment was supported by a nearly $1.8 million Empire State Development grant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Green Island, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Albany County, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

County health officials prepare for Omicron variant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—With an increase in COVID cases over these past couple months in Warren County, it’s been all hands on deck for its local health department. Now, with the Omicron variant being found in the United States, they are preparing for its spread to New York by trying to get as many people […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

Mass food distribution is Schenectady, December 1

On Wednesday, December 1, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, are addressing food insecurity with a mass food distribution at Crosstown Plaza in the Schenectady. The distribution is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

New York will be sending 60 National Guard Medical teams to long-term care facilities that need extra help. The Department of Health will coordinate the effort, sending teams to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that have been identified as being in need.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbuck Island#Ny Governor#Empire State Development
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 2

Today's five things to know features Police investigating an incident in Duanesburg that left at least two people dead, the Rensselaer County Executive charged with grand larceny, and Cambridge CSD having until July 2022 to change their school mascot. Jill Szwed's weather report said that this morning was wet and snowy so expect delays on your drive to work.
DUANESBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Capacity reaches its limit at local hospitals, leaders plan limits to elective procedures

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region hospitals have barely enough room to breathe. A NYS Department of Health representative confirms data shows Albany Med, Samaritan Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital all hover close to 90 percent capacity, while Glens Falls Hospital today confirms beds were completely packed before the Thanksgiving holiday even started. “We were […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

VETCON brings NYS work to disabled veteran-owned businesses

Service-disabled veterans can face many challenges when transitioning back to civilian life. In 2014, New York implemented a law to help them start their own businesses and make more money. Tuesday, a conference held at the Desmond Hotel—VETCON—is going on its sixth year to help SDVOBs (service-disabled veteran-owned businesses) connect with state agency contracts.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy