$65M redevelopment of Starbuck Island in Albany County completed

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Starbuck Island redevelopment project in Albany County has been completed, announced New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The $65 project transformed more than 11 acres of contaminated oil storage brownfield into waterfront apartments in Green Island.

Starbuck Island connects Green Island to downtown Troy and is now home to nearly 270 residential units, a salon, a restaurant and parking.

Starbuck Island redeveloped into waterfront apartments (NY Governor’s Office)

Construction began in November 2018 after plans were approved to clean up the site under the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Brownfield Cleanup Program . The cleanup included soil removal and groundwater treatment.

Starbuck Island has a 31-boat slip marina that includes rental slips, an amphitheater and promenade open to the community, and pedestrian connections that encompass the entire island. The redevelopment was supported by a nearly $1.8 million Empire State Development grant.

