Israel pushes for better Iran deal amid military buildup

By ILAN BEN ZION
bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s defense minister said Thursday he hopes a better nuclear deal will come out of upcoming talks between world powers and Iran, but that Israel is hedging its bets and building up its military capabilities. Benny Gantz spoke to reporters at the close of a...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Benny Gantz
