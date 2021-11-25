Missing ingredients? Don't want to cook altogether? Here are your Thanksgiving Day options: Daily Money

Pumpkin pie. America's Test Kitchen

Good morning, Daily Money team. This is Josh Rivera and wishing you a happy Thanksgiving!

🦃 Missing some key ingredients for the perfect Thanksgiving meal? Or are you just cutting it close? We got you! As expected, more stores will be closed Thanksgiving than in past years but those stores that are open will be operating with reduced hours. Here's the list of the open grocers on Thanksgiving.

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : Is Black Friday worth it? As our retail reporter Kelly Tyko explains, between inflation being at a 31-year high and supply chain disruptions, fewer deals and fewer items are available. "Frankly, with product shortages and high demand, retailers don't have to discount items," she added.

💡 💡 BONUS INSIGHT: It is my understanding that some of you like cranberry sauce so this might be interesting to you. Ocean Spray cranberry sauce cans are "filled and labeled upside down with the rounded edge on top and the sharp can-like edge on the bottom to keep the jelly whole." Read why here.

1. Don't feel like cooking at all? Been there, my friend. National chains like Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin' and Applebee's will have many of their locations open Thursday, but others including Chipotle, Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A will be closed for the holiday.

2. Pumpkin pie is the superior pie. "Pumpkin pie and Thanksgiving were celebrations of a better, more godly way of agriculture without the institution of slavery." Learn about the abolitionist history of Thanksgiving and pumpkin pie — and why the South resisted both

3. We know you're planning ahead for Black Friday. While last year was considered the quietest Black Friday in decades, more shoppers are expected to show up in stores Friday. Here's what you need to bring. And here are Black Friday store hours.

