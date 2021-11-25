ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Missing ingredients? Don't want to cook altogether? Here are your Thanksgiving Day options: Daily Money

By Josh Rivera and Josh Rivera, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAPXR_0d6ipHep00
Pumpkin pie. America's Test Kitchen

Good morning, Daily Money team. This is Josh Rivera and wishing you a happy Thanksgiving!

🦃 Missing some key ingredients for the perfect Thanksgiving meal? Or are you just cutting it close? We got you! As expected, more stores will be closed Thanksgiving than in past years but those stores that are open will be operating with reduced hours. Here's the list of the open grocers on Thanksgiving.

💰 The Daily Money is USA TODAY's Monday-through-Friday-morning roundup of all things personal finance, business and tech. If this email was forwarded to you or if you found it online, you can subscribe for free here!

On to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : Is Black Friday worth it? As our retail reporter Kelly Tyko explains, between inflation being at a 31-year high and supply chain disruptions, fewer deals and fewer items are available. "Frankly, with product shortages and high demand, retailers don't have to discount items," she added.

💡 💡 BONUS INSIGHT: It is my understanding that some of you like cranberry sauce so this might be interesting to you. Ocean Spray cranberry sauce cans are "filled and labeled upside down with the rounded edge on top and the sharp can-like edge on the bottom to keep the jelly whole." Read why here.

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss:

1. Don't feel like cooking at all? Been there, my friend. National chains like Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin' and Applebee's will have many of their locations open Thursday, but others including Chipotle, Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A will be closed for the holiday.

2. Pumpkin pie is the superior pie. "Pumpkin pie and Thanksgiving were celebrations of a better, more godly way of agriculture without the institution of slavery." Learn about the abolitionist history of Thanksgiving and pumpkin pie — and why the South resisted both

3. We know you're planning ahead for Black Friday. While last year was considered the quietest Black Friday in decades, more shoppers are expected to show up in stores Friday. Here's what you need to bring. And here are Black Friday store hours.

—@Josh1Rivera

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing ingredients? Don't want to cook altogether? Here are your Thanksgiving Day options: Daily Money

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Happy Thanksgiving#Black Friday#Food Drink#Daily Money#Mcdonald#Dunkin#Applebee#Chipotle#Taco Bell#Chick Fil A
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sarasotamagazine.com

Looking for a Restaurant to Eat at on Thanksgiving Day? Here Are Six Satisfying Options.

Take the time you’d spend doing the dishes and checking on the turkey to reconnect with loved ones and enjoy the flavors of the season while dining out this Thanksgiving. Or maybe you just need a neutral, public place to gather in case uncle Harry brings up politics or aunt Esther broaches religion. Either way, put the apron away, because these local restaurants have you covered.
SARASOTA, FL
Myhighplains.com

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? These restaurants are offering complete pre-cooked feasts to-go

(NEXSTAR) – This year, be thankful that someone else is offering to cook. If the thought of preparing an entire Thanksgiving feast is too much to stomach, fear not: Plenty of national restaurant chains and retailers are selling heat-and-serve options that barely require any prep work — aside from picking up the phone or placing an online order.
RESTAURANTS
Forsyth County News

Here's how to cook your Thanksgiving turkey under a bucket

Editors Note: When Alex Popp offered to cook a turkey under a bucket, we were all a bit skeptical. Don't tell Alex but we had a standby ham in the refrigerator just in case. We did not need it. The turkey was perfect. In fact, I've used this cooking method since then, and it really works. Alex is now following his passion, leading guided hikes in the North Georgia Mountains with World's Best Adventures. You can join Alex on a hike, and get a discount by joining his mailing list at World's Best Adventures. The even have gift certificates for spring hikes available now that make great holiday gifts! -Jim Dean.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
TODAY.com

Don't feel like cooking on Thanksgiving? These 22 chains will be open

As people plan this year's Thanksgiving amid family reunions and supply chain shortages on turkey and many of the fixings, cooking a big spread may feel like too much work. And that's OK!. There are plenty of chains, from fast casual to higher-end sit-down restaurants, that will keep their doors...
RESTAURANTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Preparing for Thanksgiving? Make sure these onions aren’t among your ingredients

(WJW) – As you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner next week, you may want to double check your onions after recent recalls over Salmonella. The FDA, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections connected to whole, fresh onions. Over the past several […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.1 KISS FM

Don’t Want to Cook? Nine Places Open on Thanksgiving in Billings

If you're the one cooking the turkey this year, you'd better have it thawing now. Especially if you've got a big bird. A 20+ pounder can take 5 - 6 days to thaw in the refrigerator. I put my 26-pound turkey in the fridge over the weekend. And this year - for once - I think I actually have the rest of our Thanksgiving feast shopping done already. Fears of shelves running out of necessary ingredients prompted my early preparation.
BILLINGS, MT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ready to cook your Thanksgiving meal safely? Here’s how to do it

Thanksgiving is supposed to be filled with food, family and fun, so the last thing you’ll want to deal with is a fire because of something going wrong while you’re cooking a delicious meal. However, the National Fire Protection Association said Thanksgiving is the top day of the year for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

306K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy