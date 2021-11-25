ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Using innate immune defence therapeutically against cancer

By King's College London
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapidly increasing cells in the human body continuously generate mutations that may lead to cancer. Although, this is a naturally progressive phenomenon, and the risk of cancer increases with age, the healthy body has a natural cancer surveillance program which protects the body from developing cancer cells. When this natural defence...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Using PET scans to better treat cancer patients

One of the primary tools that oncologists use to stage cancers is the PET (positron emission tomography) scan, an imaging test that uses a small amount of radioactive sugar to detect metabolically active areas within the body. CU Cancer Center member Sarah Milgrom, MD, recently conducted research to study if...
CANCER
Scientist

Over the Counter Antihistamines Could Help Against Cancer

Immunotherapy aims to turn the body’s immune system into an ally in the fight against cancer, for instance, by stimulating T cells to identify and kill unwanted tumor cells. Unfortunately, it’s not successful in every patient, as tumors can become resistant to the T cells’ attacks. The mechanisms behind this resistance are varied, and new ones continue to be uncovered. But the secret to overcoming some of them might already be in medicine cabinets everywhere: antihistamines.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A potential therapeutic target and biomarker for ovarian cancer

Scientists at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center and an international team of collaborators have identified a new mechanism of cMYC regulation in ovarian cancer. Although the cMYC gene aberration is present in nearly half of all cancer patients, it's been a challenge to use cMYC as a...
CANCER
stanford.edu

Unleashing the immune system to fight brain cancers

Many (many) years ago, as a budding cancer biology graduate student, I and my fellow first years attended a weeklong training program in Colorado to learn what cancer looks like inside the body. We examined tissue samples from lung cancer patients, poured over microscope slides of healthy and cancerous cervical...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Cells#Cancer Treatment#Immune System#Nyu London#Cancer Gene
Newswise

Cancer cells use ‘tiny tentacles’ to suppress the immune system

Newswise — To grow and spread, cancer cells must evade the immune system. Investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and MIT used the power of nanotechnology to discover a new way that cancer can disarm its would-be cellular attackers by extending out nanoscale tentacles that can reach into an immune cell and pull out its powerpack. Slurping out the immune cell’s mitochondria powers up the cancer cell and depletes the immune cell. The new findings, published in Nature Nanotechnology, could lead to new targets for developing the next generation of immunotherapy against cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

The interaction between S100A2 and KPNA2 mediates NFYA nuclear import and is a novel therapeutic target for colorectal cancer metastasis

Nucleocytoplasmic transport of proteins is disrupted and dysregulated in cancer cells. Nuclear pore complexes and cargo proteins are two main transportation regulators. However, the mechanism regulating nucleocytoplasmic transport in cancer remains elusive. Here, we identified a S100A2/KPNA2 cotransport complex that transports the tumor-associated transcription factor NFYA in colorectal cancer (CRC). Through the S100A2/KNPA2 complex, depending on its interaction with S100A2, NFYA is transported to the nucleus and inhibits the transcriptional activity of E-cadherin, which in turn promotes CRC metastasis. Targeting the S100A2/KPNA2 binding sites with the specific inhibitor delanzomib is a potential therapeutic approach for CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Proteogenomics of non-small cell lung cancer reveals molecular subtypes associated with specific therapeutic targets and immune-evasion mechanisms

Despite major advancements in lung cancer treatment, long-term survival is still rare and a deeper understanding of molecular phenotypes would allow the identification of specific cancer dependencies and immune-evasion mechanisms. Here we performed in-depth mass-spectrometry-based proteogenomic analysis of 141 tumors representing all major histologies of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We identified six distinct proteome subtypes with striking differences in immune cell composition and subtype-specific expression of immune checkpoints. Unexpectedly, high neoantigen burden was linked to global hypomethylation and complex neoantigens mapped to genomic regions, such as endogenous retroviral elements and introns, in immune-cold subtypes. Further, we linked immune evasion with LAG-3 via STK11 mutation-dependent HNF1A activation and FGL1 expression. Finally, we develop a data-independent acquisition mass-spectrometry-based NSCLC subtype classification method, validate it in an independent cohort of 208 NSCLC cases and demonstrate its clinical utility by analyzing an additional cohort of 84 late-stage NSCLC biopsy samples.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors May Be Effective, Safe in Geriatric Cancer

Retrospective data suggest survival outcomes were positive and safety was reasonable for patients with cancer aged 80 years or older who received immune checkpoint inhibitors. Although discontinuations due to adverse effects (AEs) were more frequent with increasing age, treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for geriatric patients with cancer appeared to be an effective and well tolerated option, according to the results of an international cohort study published in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Alzheimer's drug turns macrophages against cancer

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a lethal form of primary brain cancer. A new study now implicates beta-secretase 1 (BACE1) as a crucial regulator of pro-tumoral IL-6"“STAT3 signaling in GBM-associated macrophages. An effective BACE1 inhibitor, clinically developed for Alzheimer's disease, may offer new hope for GBM treatment. GBM is the most...
CANCER
Phys.org

Safely delivering radiation to cancer patients in a 'FLASH'

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have shown for the first time the potential for linear induction accelerators (LIAs) to deliver effective, targeted doses of "FLASH" radiation to cancer patients. The new technique selectively kills cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy cells. The approach is outlined in a Scientific Reports paper.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Exploring the Immune System and Cancer

In recent years, immunotherapy has become well-established as the fourth pillar of cancer treatment in addition to the conventional mainstays of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. Yet it has taken many years of studying the relationship between the immune system and cancer to reach this point. In theory, it should be...
CANCER
Newswise

Wistar Scientists Identify Genes Critical to Protecting Ovarian Cancer from the Immune System

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Nov. 30, 2021) — Immunotherapies have shown striking clinical benefit in the treatment of many cancers, especially when used in combination with chemotherapy. However, some cancers respond poorly to immunotherapy, and ovarian cancer is among the most resistant. Now a new study by scientists at The Wistar Institute, a biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, infectious disease, and vaccine development, identifies two genes that play a critical role in protecting ovarian cancer from the immune system.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MedCity News

Curie Therapeutics unveils $75M to widen scope of radiopharmaceuticals for cancer

For as long as radiation has been used to treat cancer, the goal has been the same: damage the DNA of cancer cells in order to kill them. Advances in radiation therapy have made the approach more targeted, which spares healthy tissue. Radiopharmaceuticals deliver this targeted strike via engineered molecules. But the fundamental objective of damaging cancer DNA remains unchanged.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MedicalXpress

Drug compound makes pancreatic cancer cells more vulnerable to chemo

Pancreatic cancer is extremely difficult to treat. By the time it is detected, the cancer often has reached an advanced stage, and patients usually do not survive longer than one year after diagnosis. An aggressive chemotherapy regimen is the first-line treatment, but the side effects can be severe and many tumors stop responding to treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection can be inhibited by elements of the human microbiome

In the human microbiome, researchers have identified metabolites (intermediate or end products of metabolism) that inhibit COVID-19 infection in cell-based models of the virus. The finding, reported this week in the journal mSphere, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, is yet another example of the wealth of information that can be gained by studying the human microbiome, the collection of microbes, bacteria, fungi and viruses that live on and inside the human body. The finding may also help in the development of new therapeutics that can battle COVID-19 infections.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Changing the identity of cancer cells to eliminate them

In the late 1980s, scientists developed a revolutionary approach to treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer. Called differentiation therapy, it amounted to a bona fide cure for many patients. The treatment works by triggering cells "stuck" with a cancerous identity to keep developing and maturing, giving rise to different, non-disease causing types.
CANCER
Nature.com

Emerging trends of therapy related myeloid neoplasms following modern cancer therapeutics in the United States

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a risk factor for the development of therapy-related myelodysplastic syndromes (tMDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (tAML). Adoption of targeted-immunotherapeutics since 2011, may alter the risk of CH progression to tMDS/AML. To study this, we evaluated risk of tMDS and tAML in 667 588"‰â‰¥"‰1-year survivors of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), melanoma and multiple-myeloma (MM) diagnosed during: 2000"“2005, 2006"“2010 and 2011"“2016. The risk of tMDS increased significantly after NSCLC across all time periods (Ptrend"‰="‰0.002) while tAML risk decreased from 2006"“2010 to 2011"“2016, coinciding with increasing use of non-chemotherapeutic agents. tAML risk after RCC decreased (Ptrend"‰="‰0.007) whereas tMDS risk did not significantly change over time. After melanoma, tMDS and tAML risks were similar to the general population. tMDS and tAML risk after MM increased from the first to second time-period, however, only risk of tMDS decreased during last period. We report diverging trends in the risk of tAML and tMDS after adoption of modern cancer therapies for specific cancers. It is imperative to further explore impact of contemporary treatment strategies on clonal evolution. Modern treatments via their discrete mechanism of actions on pre-existing CH may alter the risk of subsequent tMDS and tAML.
CANCER
Benzinga

Plus Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data in Clinical Trial for New Brain Cancer Treatment

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) presented positive interim results from its ReSPECT-GBM Phase 1 clinical trial at the Society for Neuro-Oncology’s annual meeting in November. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical...
CANCER

