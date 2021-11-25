ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sweden's Andersson gets second shot at PM post

By Pia OHLIN, Jonathan NACKSTRAND
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRPX0_0d6ip9gG00
Andersson is expected to form a minority government made up solely of the Social Democrats, less than a year ahead of September elections /AFP/File

Swedish Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson will get a second shot at becoming the country's first woman prime minister next Monday, after her first attempt lasted just seven hours.

Parliament on Wednesday elected Andersson as prime minister, but she resigned just hours later -- before she even had a chance to formally take office -- after the Green Party quit the coalition government.

Speaker of parliament Andreas Norlen said he "deeply regretted" Wednesday's turn of events, which the media described as a "nightmarish day".

"This kind of behaviour risks hurting the people's trust in parliament and politics," Norlen said.

Andersson, 54, is expected to form a minority government made up solely of the Social Democrats, less than a year ahead of September general elections.

The unprecedented situation arose when Andersson secured a last-minute deal with the Left Party to raise pensions in exchange for its crucial backing to get her elected as prime minister.

But that agreement did not sit well with the small Centre Party, which withdrew its support for Andersson's budget due to the concessions made to the Left.

That left Andersson's budget with insufficient votes to pass in parliament.

Lawmakers instead adopted an alternative budget presented by the opposition conservative Moderates, Christian Democrats and far-right Sweden Democrats.

Andersson grudgingly said she would still be able to govern with that budget, but the Green Party said it could not tolerate a "historic budget drafted by the far-right" and quit the government.

That meant Andersson had to resign, as the basis on which she was appointed no longer existed.

- Weak mandate -

An economist who has served as finance minister for the past seven years, Andersson took over as leader of the Social Democrats on November 4 from Stefan Lofven.

He resigned as prime minister a week later, afer seven years in power, in order to give her time to prepare for the September elections.

Her appointment by parliament next week is expected to go ahead unhindered, as the parties that supported her on Wednesday -- the Centre, Greens and Left -- have all said they would do so again.

However, she will face a difficult 10 months running up to the election, where crime and immigration are expected to top Swedes' concerns.

She will head a weak minority government whose room to manoeuvre will be limited by the opposition's budget.

Nicknamed "Bulldozer" by the media for her direct and blunt style, she has listed her political priorities as moving away from the recent privatisation of the welfare sector -- schools, healthcare and elderly care -- and making Sweden a global role model in climate transition.

She has also vowed to end the segregation, shootings and bombings that have plagued the country in recent years, usually due to gangland rivalries or organised criminals battling over the drug market.

Despite being a nation that has long championed gender equality, Sweden has never before had a woman as prime minister.

After her election Wednesday, Andersson called it "a special day", coming 100 years after the Scandinavian country allowed female suffrage.

All other Nordic countries -- Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland -- have seen women lead their governments.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

How Magdalena Andersson became Sweden's first female PM twice

Magdalena Andersson's rise to power has been nothing short of a political soap opera, and the season finale may be yet to come. Within a week, Sweden's parliament has voted her in as its first woman prime minister, watched her resign seven hours later amidst political turmoil and waved her back into the job after a second vote.
WORLD
The Independent

Sweden elects first female PM for second time after shock resignation

Magdalena Andersson has been elected as Sweden’s first female prime minister for the second time in a week, following her shock resignation just hours after she was originally appointed.The former finance minister won a similar vote last week but threw in the towel only hours later after the Green Party – a coalition partner – abandoned the government over a lost budget vote.Ms Andersson will now form a minority government consisting only of her own party, the Social Democrats, which hold 100 seats in the 349-seat parliament and will have to rely on support from several other parties to implement...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweden Democrats#The Social Democrats#Parliament#The Green Party#The Left Party#Centre Party#Christian Democrats
The Independent

Sweden's first female prime minister presents her government

Sweden s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, on Tuesday presented her one-party minority government with only a few changes compared to the previous Cabinet Andersson, who had been Sweden's finance minister, picked Mikael Damberg to replace her in that role. Damberg previously had been home affairs minister.Andersson, the leader of the Social Democratic party, was elected again Monday as the Scandinavian nation’s head of government. She resigned last week after seven hours as prime minister because a budget defeat prompted then-coalition partner the Greens to quit her two-party coalition. The move followed the rejection of her government’s...
POLITICS
AFP

Sweden's PM-elect resigns hours after being appointed

Sweden's Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday handed in her resignation hours after being appointed by parliament, after her budget failed to pass and the junior Green Party quit the coalition government. While her stint was unexpectedly brief, Andersson made history by becoming the first woman elected to the post of prime minister in Sweden -- she was to formally take over on Friday. The 54-year-old economist who has served as finance minister for the past seven years said she hoped to be elected to the position again soon as the head of a minority government made up of only the Social Democrats. "There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits," Andersson, a Social Democrat, told reporters.
EUROPE
Reuters

Budget crisis looms on day one for Sweden's first female PM

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson became Sweden's first female prime minister on Wednesday but immediately faced a crisis over a budget vote that her government looks set to lose. Andersson, 54, won approval as prime minister after reaching a last-minute deal with the former communist...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
The Independent

Why Sweden’s first female PM resigned after just hours, and what happens next

Magdalena Andersson resigned as Sweden’s first female prime minister on Wednesday hours after she was appointed because her government’s coalition partner suffered a budget defeat in parliament.In a dramatic development, Ms Andersson, leader of the Social Democratic Party, said at a press conference: “I have asked the speaker to be relieved of my duties as prime minister.”“I am ready to be prime minister in a single-party, Social Democrat government,” she added.Her resignation came after her coalition partner, the Green Party, quit the two-party coalition after the government’s budget bill was rejected.The Green Party said it could not accept a...
EUROPE
The Independent

France offers to restart migrant talks if the British get ‘serious’

France is ready to resume discussions with the UK on the migrant crisis if the British enter talks in a “serious spirit,” the country’s interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin said negotiations could restart “very quickly” if the UK ends the “double speak” and its public comments align with what is being said in private.Prime Minister Boris Johnson infuriated French president Emmanuel Macron last week when he posted a letter on Twitter calling for joint patrols on French beaches and the return to France of migrants who succeed in making the dangerous Channel crossing.Mr Macron said it was not a serious...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Far-right pundit Zemmour to announce French presidency bid: entourage

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour will announce he is running for president, a member of his entourage told AFP Monday, after recent polls showed his popularity falling after a turbulent few weeks. "A message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television, the source said. Several members of his inner circle started tweeting using the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat (Zemmour candidate). Intense campaigning had left little doubt over Zemmour's intention to stand in the 2022 elections and some polls had suggested he could make it to a second round against President Emmanuel Macron.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Afghanistan collapse is worst UN has ever seen

Afghanistan's economic collapse is one of the worst in history and will see the country's wealth shrink by a fifth in the next year, the United Nations has said. The speed of the country's financial meltdown dwarfs recent economic crises in countries such as Lebanon, Venezuela and Syria. National GDP...
WORLD
AFP

EU proposes longer legal limbo for migrants from Belarus

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed  letting member states bordering Belarus, and facing migrant flows allegedly orchestrated by Minsk, to keep arrivals' asylum claims in legal limbo for longer. The proposal needs approval from the EU's member states to go ahead. 
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy