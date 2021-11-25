ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22B6xW_0d6ip8nX00
Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, was awarded the Nobel prize in October /Rappler News/AFP

Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person, describing the journalist in court documents as "a flight risk".

Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".

The former CNN correspondent, who is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, has applied for court approval to travel to Norway for the December 10 ceremony.

But the solicitor general has filed an objection to the Court of Appeals arguing that Ressa's right to travel was "not absolute" and she had not shown a "compelling reason" for going to Oslo, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP on Thursday.

"Her recurring criticisms of the Philippine legal processes in the international community reveal her lack of respect for the judicial system which consequently makes her a flight risk," the solicitor general said in the document dated November 8.

A ruling by the Court of Appeals is pending.

Ressa has been a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his government's policies, including a drug war that has killed thousands.

Since Duterte was swept to power in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have endured what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, investigations and online attacks.

She faces a total of seven court cases, including the appeal against a conviction in the cyber libel case, for which she faces up to six years in prison.

Ressa, who is also a US citizen, is currently in the United States after receiving court approval to travel there.

The Nobel Institute said it was a "disgrace for any nation not to release its citizens to travel to Oslo to receive the Nobel Peace Prize".

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Social media creating virus of lies, says Nobel winner Maria Ressa

Social media platforms are biased against facts and creating “a virus of lies” that threatens all democracies, the Nobel peace prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa has said. Ressa, one of the Philippines’ most prominent journalists, said social media platforms were “manipulating our minds insidiously, creating alternate realities, making it impossible for...
JOURNALISM
newsitem.com

Journalist Maria Ressa reflects on Nobel Peace Prize win

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Maria Ressa says much still remains uncertain about her life in the month since she became the first ever Filipino and the first working journalist in more than 80 years to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Will her battle against a libel suit in the Philippines...
PHILIPPINES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
US News and World Report

U.N. Urges Philippines to Let Nobel Laureate Ressa Travel to Norway

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations on Monday urged the Philippines to allow Nobel Prize winning journalist Maria Ressa to travel to Norway next month to accept the award. Ressa https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nobel-prize-shines-light-dark-time-philippines-ressa-2021-10-08, the first Nobel laureate from the Philippines, shared the Peace Prize with Russian investigative journalist Dmitry Muratov, a...
TRAVEL
AFP

Duterte's chosen successor exits Philippines presidential race

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's chosen successor on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race, saying it was "not yet my time". Senator Christopher Go, a close aide to the president, entered the contest for the country's highest office two days before the November 15 deadline, after previously registering for the vice presidential race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Google to halt election ads ahead of 2022 Philippines vote

Google will stop carrying election ads in the Philippines ahead of the May 2022 presidential vote, the internet giant said Wednesday, similar to action it has taken in the United States. Google had previously suspended paid political messages in the United States in part to stem the flow of hoaxes and misinformation during the 2020 US election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Former Cambodian PM dies in France: minister

Former Cambodian prime minister Prince Norodom Ranariddh died in France on Sunday, the country's information minister announced on Facebook. The prince was elected prime minister in 1993 after years of civil war only to be ousted in a bloody coup in 1997 led by forces loyal to current strongman ruler Hun Sen. Ranariddh, who was 77, died on Sunday morning following an illness, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith wrote on Facebook, citing a palace official. In a condolence letter sent to Ranariddh's wife, Hun Sen said his death meant "the loss of an outstanding royal dignitary who loved the nation, religion and king".
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Cnn Philippines#Oslo#Rappler News#Russian#Cnn#The Court Of Appeals#The Nobel Institute
Shropshire Star

Ethiopian prime minister should be ‘stripped of Nobel Peace Prize’ – Jeremy Hunt

The former foreign secretary said there was a ‘genocide happening in Tigray’ on Abiy Ahmed’s watch. The prime minister of Ethiopia should be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize, ministers have been told. The Conservative former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested it was “high time” Ethiopia’s leader, Abiy Ahmed, returned...
WORLD
Financial Times

Bracken Bower prize 2021: the winners

Ines Lee and Eileen Tipoe have won the £15,000 Bracken Bower Prize with their proposal for a book about the future of higher education, Failing the Class. The prize, first awarded in 2014 and supported by the Financial Times and McKinsey, goes to the best business book proposal by an author aged under 35.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Cambodia's Hun Sen backs son to take over leadership

Cambodia's strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has led the country for more than three decades, on Thursday backed his eldest son to take over the top job, paving the way for a political dynasty. Hun Sen added that his son's elevation to the top job could still be a decade away, keeping mum on his retirement plans.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Norway
Country
Philippines
Country
Russia
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Paris Archbishop Says Frequent Contact With Woman Was a ‘Mistake’

The archbishop of Paris—who denied having an intimate relationship with a woman—said Friday he “poorly handled” the situation and would step down if the pope requests it. Michel Aupetit, 70, said his frequent contact with the woman was “a mistake” but that he was not “living a double life” as suggested by an article in Le Point magazine this week. The publication quoted unnamed sources who said an email Aupetit accidentally sent to his secretary exposed the alleged affair.
RELIGION
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy