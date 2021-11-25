‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

Nepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market.

“Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam .

Roya Sadat ’s “The Forgotten History” (Afghanistan, Spain) won the Institut Francais and Produire Au Sud Award, which provides support for script translation to French and two script consultations.

The Bazaar’s Work in Progress lab includes two awards, the Prasad Lab Digital Intermediate Award and the Moviebuff Appreciation Award. Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia’s “Baghjaan” and Jai Shankar’s “Shivamma” won the awards, while Ektara Collective’s “Ek Jagah Apni” (A Space of Our Own) scored a special mention.

The Prasad Lab Digital Intermediate Award and the Moviebuff Appreciation Award are also given out at the market’s Film Bazaar Recommends section. Leesa Gazi’s “Barir Naam Shabana” (A House Named Shabana) won the feature award, while Sohil Vaidya’s “Murmurs of the Jungle” and Amrita Bagchi’s “Succulent” won the awards for shorts.

Twenty projects from 11 countries were chosen for the virtual co-production market , while five projects were chosen for the work-in-progress lab.

Film Bazaar, South Asia’s leading’s film market, concluded on Thursday. It is operated by India’s National Film Development Corporation .

Luminaries who participated this year in the event’s popular knowledge series included “Elizabeth” filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, “Last Film Show” director Pan Nalin, Pratiksha Rao, director original films and licensing at Netflix, veteran line producer Pravesh Sahni and Guillaume Esmiol, co-executive director at the Cannes Market.