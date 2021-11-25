ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

By Naman Ramachandran
 7 days ago
Nepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market.

“Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam .

Roya Sadat ’s “The Forgotten History” (Afghanistan, Spain) won the Institut Francais and Produire Au Sud Award, which provides support for script translation to French and two script consultations.

The Bazaar’s Work in Progress lab includes two awards, the Prasad Lab Digital Intermediate Award and the Moviebuff Appreciation Award. Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia’s “Baghjaan” and Jai Shankar’s “Shivamma” won the awards, while Ektara Collective’s “Ek Jagah Apni” (A Space of Our Own) scored a special mention.

The Prasad Lab Digital Intermediate Award and the Moviebuff Appreciation Award are also given out at the market’s Film Bazaar Recommends section. Leesa Gazi’s “Barir Naam Shabana” (A House Named Shabana) won the feature award, while Sohil Vaidya’s “Murmurs of the Jungle” and Amrita Bagchi’s “Succulent” won the awards for shorts.

Twenty projects from 11 countries were chosen for the virtual co-production market , while five projects were chosen for the work-in-progress lab.

Film Bazaar, South Asia’s leading’s film market, concluded on Thursday. It is operated by India’s National Film Development Corporation .

Luminaries who participated this year in the event’s popular knowledge series included “Elizabeth” filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, “Last Film Show” director Pan Nalin, Pratiksha Rao, director original films and licensing at Netflix, veteran line producer Pravesh Sahni and Guillaume Esmiol, co-executive director at the Cannes Market.

Variety

Adil Hussain Boards U.K.-Set Project ‘Blue: The Colour of Guilt’ – Film Bazaar (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed Indian actor Adil Hussain (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Life of Pi”) will headline “Blue: The Colour of Guilt,” one of the projects being introduced at the Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. It is to be directed by first-time feature director Nilakshi Sengupta. The India-U.K. co-production is set in Newcastle upon Tyne in England. It is a modern-day story set against the backdrop of the 1859 Indigo Rebellion in Bengal, east India, where indigo farmers crippled by debt began an uprising against indigo planters. The revolt was suppressed by the British colonial rulers and many of the farmers lost their lives. The historical...
MOVIES
Variety

Cairo Film Festival Chief Mohamed Hefzy on the Need for More ‘Collaboration’ Between Arab Film Festivals

For the upcoming 43rd edition of the Cairo Film Festival, which is the grande dame of Arab film events, fest chief Mohamed Hefzy and his team have assembled a rich mix of top notch Arab and international titles, including the world premiere of Tunisian star Dhafer L’Abidine’s directorial debut “Ghodwa” and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) premiere of “House of Gucci.”
WORLD
Variety

Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival

Sergei Loznitsa’s extensive documentary “Mr. Landsbergis,” clocking in at 246 minutes and depicting Lithuania’s “singing revolution” when the country finally broke away from the Soviet Union, has won the Best Film award in the International Competition section, as well as €15,000, at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam. It marks...
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

His spirit will return to Country. Vale David Dalaithngu, the actor who shaped Australian cinema

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article includes names and images of people who have died. I opened #Blackfulla Twitter to find my feed awash with tributes to the life of David Dalaithngu and a deep shared sadness for his passing. As I scrolled, I witnessed a wave of grief and mourning – but also a commemoration of his life and the absolute joy his performances brought. A member of the Mandjalpingu clan, Dalaithngu was raised on Country in Ramingining Arnhem Land. For many, he was the first Indigenous person we saw on the television or big screen....
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘King Richard’ Wins Its Sixth Audience Award at Denver Film Festival

The “King Richard” festival train keeps rolling along. Marcus Reginald Green’s film just won Audience Award number six, this time at the Denver Film Festival. Its other festival audience wins have occurred at Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Chapel Hill. As mentioned last week, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” has only won...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Film Bazaar highlights post-Covid need for indie funding, distribution support

Speakers on the Knowledge Series panels discussed the precarious position of South Asian independent filmmaking following the pandemic. While India’s economy is recovering, cinemas reopening and the streaming business booming, as the devastating second wave of the pandemic recedes, this year’s edition of Film Bazaar Online (November 20-25) highlighted the precarious position of Indian and South Asian independent cinema in the post-Covid landscape.
MOVIES
First Showing

Isabelle Fuhrman in Award-Winning Rowing Film 'The Novice' Trailer

"We can't be psychotic like you, some of us have lives!" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for The Novice, an intense rowing thriller marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lauren Hadaway. She worked on Hollywood movies for years in various sound positions, including ADR editing. The film premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year, and won three top prizes: Best Actress, Best Cinematography, and Best Narrative Feature Film. A queer college freshman joins her university's rowing team and soon undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. "This unapologetic debut from Hadaway, based on her own personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower, heralds a bold new voice in storytelling. If you liked Whiplash, this one's for you." Isabelle Fuhrman stars as Alex, with a cast including Dilone, Amy Forsyth, Jonathan Cherry, Kate Drummond, Charlotte Ubben, Sage Irvine, Chantelle Bishop, Jeni Ross, and Nikki Duval. Oh yes this looks damn good! Very good! I've been looking forward to catching up ever since it won all those Tribeca awards. Bring it on.
MOVIES
First Showing

Clifton Collins Jr. in Award-Winning Indie Film 'Jockey' Official Trailer

"There ain't no better world, there's just this one…" Sony Classics has unveiled an official US trailer for the indie drama Jockey, an intense look at the pressure of being a jockey in horse racing. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Award for Acting for Clifton Collins Jr. in the lead role. An aging jockey hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer, who has what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider, who also claims to be his son, who he then takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream. "Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, Jockey reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track." Clifton Collins Jr. stars with Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, and Colleen Hartnett. The story is a bit formulaic, but this one is definitely worth seeing just for Clifton's performance.
MOVIES
The Press

Emilia Jones' HMMA Award winning onscreen performance of "Both Sides Now" in feature film CODA (Apple+)

Hollywood Music In Media Awards Announces Film And Other Visual Media Award Winners For 12th Annual HMMA Show. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) announced today the WINNERS in Film and all music for visual media categories. Watch the recorded show at www.hmmawards.com Film winners in score, song, on-screen performance and other genre music categories include: DON'T LOOK UP, DUNE, NO TIME TO DIE, CODA, RESPECT, PARALLEL MOTHERS, and C'MON C'MON. Composer winners include many past Oscar winners and nominees including Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Alberto Iglesias, Rachel Portman, Mychael Danna, and Marco Beltrami. Songwriter winners include Adam Levine and Savan Kotecha, Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Rufus Wainwright. CODA won two awards: Outstanding Song for Independent Film "Beyond The Shore" and Outstanding on-screen Musical Performance of a song (original or pre-existing), for Amelia Jones as Ruby singing and signing "Both Sides Now", by Joni Mitchell, at her audition for Berklee School of Music. Non film award-winners included for Outstanding TV score Netflix's Korean Language hit show SQUID GAMES with acceptance speech from Seoul, Korea by composer Jung Jae-il. Film studio winners by the numbers: MGM 4, Apple 3, Paramount 2, Sony Pictures Classics 2, Netflix 1, Warner Bros. 1, A24 1, Discovery 1, and Focus Features 1. For TV, Netflix received the most awards.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm Film Festival Audience Award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, one of the top contenders in this season’s Oscar race, has won the audience award at the Stockholm International Film Festival. The drama, a coming-of-age tale amid the political upheaval in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, was picked by festival visitors at the 2021 Stockholm Festival, which wrapped on Sunday. Belfast beat out Nordic favorite The Worst Person in the World, a romantic drama from Norwegian director Joachim Trier which was a prize winner in Cannes and is Norway’s official contender for the 2022 best international feature Oscar. Other awards favorites in the running in Stockholm included Pablo...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Revolution of Our Times,’ ‘The Falls’ Triumph at Golden Horse Film Awards

“The Falls,” Taiwan’s Oscar contender and a timely drama about the trauma of home quarantine, emerged as the unsurprising winner at the Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on Saturday. And, in a bold decision that has the potential to enrage Mainland Chinese authorities, the prize for best documentary feature...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Vortex: The Dawn of Sovereignty wins 5 awards at Cannes World Film Festival

Vortex: The Dawn of Sovereignty wins 5 awards at Cannes World Film Festival – Best Mystic/Spiritual Movie – Best Sci Fi Movie – Best Realtor of the Future – Best Director of a First Long Film – Best Sound Band. Now available from Bayview Entertainment. Synopsis:. It’s 2047. Every human...
MOVIES
Variety

Cairo Film Festival Shorts Program Sees Surge in Submissions

A record 5,100 short films were submitted to the Cairo Film Festival’s short film competition this year, thanks to a new collaboration with FilmFreeWay. Around 1,200 shorts are sent in more usually for the region’s only A-list festival. The section comes with the added bonus of the winning film being submitted to the Oscars’ long list. “We expanded the team to nine people, including volunteers, so we could properly assess each one,” Marouan Omara, the director of the Short Film Competition, tells Variety. More than 3,800 shorts were submitted via the FilmFreeWay platform alone. This year, 22 films are vying for the Youssef...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Youn Yuh-Jung Receives Standing Ovation At 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards After Oscars Win

Youn Yuh-Jung previously scored the highest national cultural medal after scoring Oscar for Minar. Youn Yuh-Jung took the South Korean flag on the international scene and garnered several recognitions from different organizations. Throughout her five decades of career, Youn Yuh-Jung has already wowed several award-giving bodies across the Globe. Most...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Open Up to International Documentaries

The 31st annual edition of the Gotham Independent Film Awards, taking place Nov. 29, will feature a variety of updates, including acting awards that are not defined by gender, a kudo for breakthrough nonfiction series and the inclusion of international documentaries in the doc feature category. The third new rule allowed for two European-based documentaries to be nominated in Gotham’s feature nonfiction category: Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee” and Camilla Nielsson’s “President.” Rounding out the Gotham category are three U.S.-based docus — Jessica Beshir’s “Faya Dayi,” Jessica Kingdon’s “Ascension” and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s debut, “Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could...
MOVIES
Variety

Cameron Bailey Promoted to CEO of Toronto Film Festival

Cameron Bailey has been named chief executive officer of the Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF’s board of directors announced his promotion on Tuesday, on the heels of word that Universal Music Canada head Jeffrey Remedios had been named new chair of the board. Bailey has been affiliated with the festival for 25 years and is one of its most visible representatives on the ground in Canada and in the film industry at large. The board said his immediate task as CEO was to build a festival “for the future while offering audiences a transformative TIFF experience all year round.” Bailey began as a...
BUSINESS
Variety

Asian Academy Creative Awards Return to Virtual Studio

The Asian Academy Creative Awards will return to a pioneering virtual studio later this week as the twin prize ceremonies remain virtual for a second year, due to ongoing COVID concerns and complex travel regulations in the region. “It was fantastic that ceremonies like the International Emmy’s could be a physical event, but our part of the world isn’t quite there yet” said AAA president, Michael McKay, from Singapore. “It remains a different situation in Asia right now.” The Grand Awards will present 20 categories of prize on Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) and a further 18 at the Gala Awards on Friday....
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Ostinato Cine Teams with ‘Great Freedom’ Producer Rohfilm on ‘Alfredo Laron’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ostinato Cine, one of the high-energy company hubs on Ecuador’s burgeoning film scene, is teaming with Germany’s Rohfilm Productions to co-produce “Alfredo Larón,” the feature film debut as a writer-director of Benjamin Mirguet, an editor on Carlos Reygadas’ “Battle in Heaven” and João Paulo Miranda Maria’s “Memory House.” Developing and financing features for the international crossover arthouse sector, Rohfilm Productions’ credits include Cannes’ 2021 Un Certain Regard winner “Great Freedom,” Kate Shortland’s “Lore” and Adina Pintilie’s 2018 Berlin Golden Bear winner “Touch Me Not.” Producing upscale docu-features, such as Bafici 2017 Fipsresci jury winner “A Secret in the Box,” Obstinato also runs...
MOVIES
