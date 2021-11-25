ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Mitchells & Butlers returns to profit but warns on costs

By Sean Farrell
ShareCast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company's pretax loss narrowed to £42m in the year to 25 September from £123m a year earlier as revenue fell to £1.07bn from £1.48bn. Adjusted operating profit fell to £29m from £99m. M&B said profitability and cash generation...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Auction Technology earnings rise as it lifts 2022 forecast

The FTSE 250 marketplace and technology company said its adjusted EBITDA was up 43% for the year ended 30 September at £31.8m, at a margin of 45%, up three percentage points year-on-year. It recorded a loss before tax of £27.3m, 44% wider than last year, after share-based payments expenses and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

AJ Bell rewards shareholders as profits rise 13% on investor surge

Financial services platform AJ Bell lifted its dividend and announced a special payout to shareholders as it increased annual profits by 13%. The company’s total dividend was hiked by 13% to 6.96p a share, augmented by an extra 5p each. Pre-tax profits for the year to September 30 rose to £55.1m from £48.6m on the back of a 15% increase in revenue to £146m.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Hammerson lifts earnings forecast on strong rental outlook

Hammerson raised its expectations in an update on Thursday, announcing that assuming no further periods of Covid-19-related disruption in December, it now anticipated adjusted earnings of at least £60m for the 2021 financial year. 22,684.84. 16:24 02/12/21. 4,083.04. 16:24 02/12/21. 4,063.89. 16:24 02/12/21. 3,365.31. 16:24 02/12/21. -0.69%. -23.49. The FTSE...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

FW Thorpe buys 50pc of Dutch firm Ratio Electric

The AIM-traded firm described Ratio as a specialist in electrical power connection and distribution systems. It said the acquisition was expected to enhance earnings per share in the 2023 financial year, provide potential growth opportunities, and complement its existing technologies. The board said the addition of Ratio would strengthen the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitchells Butlers#M B
Shore News Network

Canada’s CIBC misses profit estimates as costs climb, TD beats

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as expenses and retail banking bad debt provisions rose, while bigger rival Toronto-Dominion Bank beat expectations. Both banks joined rivals in announcing share buybacks and raising dividends, which they are now able to do since...
WORLD
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Tesco PLC (the "Company") announces that on 02 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, the following number of ordinary shares of 6 1/3 pence pursuant to its up to £500 million share buyback programme, the details of which were announced on 18 October 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Dollar General forecasts tepid full-year profit as costs surge

(Reuters) -Dollar General Corp on Thursday forecast annual sales and profit largely below expectations as the discount retailer battles higher costs triggered by the pandemic. Spiraling freight costs, shipping delays and other supply-chain snarls at a time when labor and raw materials are getting costlier have pinched profit outlooks at dollar stores that already operate on razor-thin margins.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ShareCast

Peel Hunt H1 revenues drop but investment banking division shines

Peel Hunt reported a record performance from its investment banking division in its maiden results on Wednesday, but a drop in overall profit and revenue. In the six months to 28 September, pre-tax profit fell 47.9% to £29.5m on revenue of £71.4m, down 23.4% on the same period a year ago. Peel noted that the pre-tax profit figure includes the impact of costs associated with its recent IPO.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Liontrust Asset Management H1 profits triple as revenues soar

Liontrust said pre-tax profits came to £31.1m in the six months ended 30 September, more than 300% higher than the £6.9m reported in the same period a year earlier. Revenues were up 66% to £114.9m as assets under management and administration rose 15% to £35.66bn, boosted by £2.09bn in net inflows and £2.64bn from a strong investment performance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Liontrust roars higher; Redde Northgate surges

London’s FTSE 250 was up 1.6% at 22,882.22 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Liontrust Asset Management was sitting pretty at the top of the index after it posted a 93% increase in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit to £43.1m. Vehicle rental company Redde Northgate surged after it reported a jump in...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

G-III Apparel stock jumps after profit rises above expectations and full-year outlook was raised

Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. jumped 5.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the apparel and accessories company, which brands include DKNY, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported fiscal third-quarter profit that beat expectations and revenue that matched, and raised its full-year outlook, as "strong demand" helped offset pressure on margins from rising costs. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $106.7 million, or $2.16 a share, from $63.2 million, or $1.29 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Sales increased 22.8% to $1.02 billion, matching the FactSet...
MARKETS
ShareCast

GB Group revenue, adjusted profit rises in first half

Location, identity and fraud specialist GB Group reported a 5.4% improvement in revenue in its half-year results on Tuesday, to £109.2m, as its organic revenue at constant currency was ahead 12.6% at £108.7m. 5,903.13. 16:30 01/12/21. 6,442.11. 16:30 01/12/21. 1,196.05. 16:30 01/12/21. 2,157.65. 16:23 01/12/21. 1.21%. 25.86. The AIM-traded firm...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Broker tips: Shaftesbury, Electrocomponents

Liberum stated that in "a tale of two distinct halves", Shaftesbury's full-year EPRA net tangible assets of 619.0p was in line, with a 20% net asset value decline in the first half giving way to a 6% increase in the second, driven by "an encouraging 5% like-for-like increase" in property values since 31 March.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

New products make record revenue contribution for Gooch & Housego

Photonic components and systems company Gooch & Housego reported a 1.6% rise in revenue in its annual results on Tuesday, to £124.1m, or up by 6.4% excluding foreign exchange. The AIM-traded firm said new products contributed a record £18.1m of revenue in the 12 months ended 30 September, compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Ambarella stock rallies 13% as chip maker swings to quarterly profit, sales rise 64%

Shares of Ambarella Inc. rallied more than 13% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of chips for videocameras and other products swung to a profit in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, with sales above expectations despite shortages that have become "more significant." Ambarella said it earned $800,000, or 2 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss $17.1 million, or 49 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 57 cents a share. Revenue rose 64% to $92.2 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $90 million. The company guided for fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue between $88.5 million and $91.5 million, gross margins between 63% and 64%, and operating expenses between $39 million and $41 million. "Our operational execution remains strong, yet supply dynamics remain difficult to predict, as shortages of other companies' components has become a more significant and gating factor to our results and outlook," Chief Executive Fermi Wang said in a statement. Shares of Ambarella ended the regular trading day down 1.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Cyberpunk costs weigh on CD Projekt's quarterly profit

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Video games maker CD Projekt's (CDR.WA) profit fell short of expectations in the third quarter as the costs of fixing its flagship "Cyberpunk 2077" weighed on its bottom line, the company said on Monday. CD Projekt has been mired in efforts to fix the Cyberpunk game...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy