Johns Hopkins All Children's gets into Thanksgiving spirit with parade

By Dan Trujillo
 7 days ago
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has some competition!

Johns Hopkins All Children's got into the Thanksgiving spirit Thursday. Teams across the organization put on their own virtual Thanksgiving parade to bring some cheer to patients unable to leave the hospital for the holiday.

The hospital's child life department organized the parade which featured patients and staff showing off their talents, floats and balloons.

You can see the whole parade at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital below:

