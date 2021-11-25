ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel pushes for better Iran deal amid military buildup

By ILAN BEN ZION, Associated Press
WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABAT, Morocco — Israel’s defense minister said Thursday he hopes a better nuclear deal will come out of upcoming talks between world powers and Iran, but that Israel is hedging its bets and building up its military capabilities. Benny Gantz spoke to reporters at the close of a two-day...

www.wral.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Deal#Iran Nuclear Deal#Military Power#Moroccan#Israeli#Arab
