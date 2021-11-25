ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United set to appoint German on six-month contract

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on a six-month contract. The 63-year-old German is poised to join United but will not be in charge this weekend against Chelsea while he waits for his work permit. United have agreed terms with Rangnick, but not with...

SkySports

Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United: Paul Merson unconvinced German coach has experience required for Old Trafford success

Paul Merson has questioned whether Ralf Rangnick's track record makes him the right person to turn around Manchester United's fortunes. Michael Carrick is currently coaching the team following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking last Sunday but Rangnick is set to be appointed as interim manager. The plan would then be for him to move into a consultancy role at the end of the season, when United intend to bring in a long-term boss.
BBC

Rangnick ready for work

Ralf Rangnick has finally received his visa and is now allowed to take up his role as interim manager at Manchester United. The 63-year-old had been waiting for the paperwork before being able to start work. It is expected Rangnick will be at Old Trafford for Thursday’s game against Arsenal...
BBC

Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is available after completing a one-game suspension. Luke Shaw continues to be assessed after missing two matches with a head injury, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still sidelined. Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka faces a fitness test after he was forced off during the...
