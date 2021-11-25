ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Thanksgiving Is National Day of Mourning for Many Native Americans: 'A Lot of Us Will Come Together'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving has a starkly different meaning to many Native American people. The United American Indians of New England are set to host the 52nd annual National Day of Mourning in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday, a gathering aimed at shedding light on the plight of Indigenous people in contrast to the image...

people.com

Upworthy

Thanksgiving is a 'day of mourning' to Indigenous people

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of genocide and violence against Native Americans that some readers may find distressing. There definitely was no mashed potatoes or pie at the first Thanksgiving, but still remains a core tenet of the holiday now. Much like the pie and mashed potatoes, the celebration of peace and prosperity shared by Native Americans and Pilgrims is, if not a myth, at least a half-truth. There are two sides to every story. The ones the English settlers have passed down over the years is that they landed in 1621 and met with the Wampanoag tribe, leading to three days of feasting and thanksgiving in 1621. The other side doesn't remember the story that way, but it's that version that's become mainstream and become synonymous with the holiday in America today. Native Hope, a group that aims to address the injustice done to Native Americans, says English settlers robbed Wampanoag graves and stole food from them in order to survive during their first years on this new continent, before eventually unleashing violence and carrying out genocide.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Thanksgiving 'myth'? Universities ask whether Americans should 'reconsider' holiday as 'Day of Mourning'

Several American universities are participating in an event asking whether Americans should "reconsider" the Thanksgiving holiday. The alumni associations of the University of Maryland, Florida Gulf Coast University, Washington State University, University of Central Arkansas, Hiram College in Ohio and California State University, Long Beach are participating. According to the...
SOCIETY
WEKU

Hit hard by COVID, Native Americans come together to protect families and elders

The past year and a half have been stressful on many fronts for Chris Aragon, a caregiver for his older brother who has cerebral palsy. "The left side of his body is atrophied and smaller than his right side, and he has trouble getting around. He's kind of like a big teenager," says Aragon, 60, who is part Apache and lives with his brother on the Fort Berthold Reservation of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, in North Dakota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bronxnet.org

Native American Heritage Day Programming

In recognition of Native American Heritage Day, BronxNet presents two short films about Native resistance, and celebration of life. See film descriptions below. Tune in to watch on BX Culture, channel 69 Optimum/ 2135 FiOS in the Bronx and online at bronxnet.tv on Firday, November 26th at 8 PM. L'eau...
BRONX, NY
Massachusetts State
iheart.com

UAINE Hosts 2021 National Day Of Mourning In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) – Indigenous people gathered Thursday to mourn their ancestors and recognize the genocide of their people. The National Day of Mourning has been an annual tradition among the Native American community since 1970. While most recognize Thanksgiving as a day gratefulness, those in the community use the day as a time to honor the struggles of their people.
PLYMOUTH, MA
KTLA.com

Rethinking Thanksgiving – The Native American perspective

Today is the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving and November is Native American Heritage Month. So, Gayle Anderson spent the morning at the home of a Native American family she met at the opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for their perspective on this holiday. Washington Post: “This...
CELEBRATIONS
#Native Americans#Thanksgiving#American Indians#National Day Of Mourning#Native American History#Indigenous#Uaine#Pilgrims#Non Native#European#Boston Public Radio
fallriverreporter.com

Bill mandating genocide history curriculum sent to Baker, United American Indians hold “National Day of Mourning”

Before gaveling out for a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Senate sent Gov. Charlie Baker bills affecting affordable housing in Ipswich, the Woburn Public Library’s trustees, and a prospective Haverhill police officer, along with a bill mandating genocide history curriculum in Massachusetts middle and high schools. “While past crimes against humanity...
WOBURN, MA
arapahoe.edu

November is National Native American Heritage Month

November is National Native American Heritage Month! We at ACC would like to celebrate the lives and achievements of Native Americans, including Maria Tallchief, American Ballet Dancer (1925-2013). Born Elizabeth Marie Tall Chief in Fairfax, Oklahoma, Maria was part of the Osage tribe. She began learning ballet at the age...
LITTLETON, CO
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
WDIO-TV

Native American confirmed as head of National Park Service

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved the nomination of Charles “Chuck” Sams III as National Park Service director, which will make him the first Native American to lead the agency that oversees more than 131,000 square miles of parks and other landmarks. Some conservationists hailed Sams’...
CONGRESS & COURTS
anadisgoi.com

Native American veteran films coming to Circle Cinema

TULSA, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation Film Office, Circle Cinema and FireThief Productions are presenting free screenings of the Native Veteran Shorts program. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the special screenings will feature seven short documentaries from the Emmy-winning series “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” spotlighting the work and service of Indigenous veterans.
TULSA, OK
AFP

Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures

When Virginia Tech professor Sweta Gyanu Baniya saw an ornate 17th-century Nepali necklace in the Art Institute of Chicago, she burst into tears, bowed down and began to pray. The Art Institute of Chicago did not respond to multiple requests for comment by AFP but its website states the necklace was donated by the private Alsdorf Foundation, which bought it from a California dealer in 1976.
INDIA
NBC News

Many Native Americans consider Thanksgiving a day of mourning. Here’s how they mark the day

When hundreds of people gather on Cole's Hill above Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts on Thursday, it will not be in celebration of Thanksgiving. Members from numerous Indigenous communities as well as non-Natives will instead come together for the annual National Day of Mourning to mark the historical atrocities against Native Americans that often get lost in the traditional telling of Thanksgiving.
FESTIVAL
abc17news.com

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. There’s little similarity between the actual harvest feast in 1621 that eventually inspired Thanksgiving and the event’s commemoration in popular culture. Historians doubt that anyone ate...
FESTIVAL
KQED

Thanksgiving Offers Day of Reflection for Many Native Americans in California

Central Valley Native American Tribe Wants its History Remembered. As many people celebrate Thanksgiving in California, some Native Americans have a different perspective on this day and what it means. Among the challenges indigenous people face is keeping their cultures alive. Reporter: Alice Daniel, Valley Public Radio. How Do California...
CALIFORNIA STATE

