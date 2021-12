In the US we love our turkey, the official bird of Thanksgiving since the early 1900’s. You can roast it, bake it, deep fry and even smoke it. Every year during this month we travel far and wide to get the family together for one epic turkey dinner. But how many Turkeys as a nation do we consume on this thankful day of days you ask? It’s actually up 104 percent since 1970. The number is absolutely astounding and it grows a little more every year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO