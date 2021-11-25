ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 31 in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Young totaled 31 points (14-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two...

www.cbssports.com

Sporting News

Who is the better passer: Hornets' LaMelo Ball or Hawks' Trae Young?

On Sunday, two of the league's best young point guards will go head-to-head when the Hornets face the Hawks. On one side, LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft who was crowned last season's Rookie of the Year. On the other, Trae Young, a one-time All-Star who is fresh off of a magical run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA
New York Post

Knicks could be without Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Could the Knicks be without Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose on Saturday night in Atlanta?. Walker said Friday night that he hasn’t decided whether he will play on the second night of a back-to-back against the Hawks. The Knicks have had two sets of back-to-backs so far this season. Walker...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks dispatch Celtics with balanced scoring effort

The Atlanta Hawks notched their third win in a row as they defeated the Boston Celtics 110-99 on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena. John Collins led the Hawks with 20 points while Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish added 19 points. For the Celtics — without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Grant Williams added 18 points.
NBA
Trae Young
Yardbarker

Trae Young Debuts 'Snakeskin' Adidas Shoes

Another banger from Young and Adidas. At this point, we've lost count of how many colorways there are of Young's signature shoes with Adidas. What we do know is they are still flying off shelves, and the marketing campaign has not missed. Although this is just speculation, the snakeskin colorway...
APPAREL
firstsportz.com

Trae Young takes a dig at the judiciary after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Trae Young was one of many NBA superstars who decided to reveal their frustration after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict saw the 18-years-old accused not being found guilty on all counts after the horrendous and horrifying footage caught on camera. Those who are yet not aware, Rittenhouse had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide.
NBA
#Hawks#Atlanta#Fta#Fg#Spurs#Fta G
abc7ny.com

Atlanta Hawks star and New York Knicks villain Trae Young among athletes who got a vote for New Y...

Maybe Trae Young's performance in the Atlanta Hawks' first round 2020-21 NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks was enough to sway one voter in New York City. In November's election, Young received one write-in vote to be New York's next mayor, according to the New York City Board of Elections report that was released Wednesday. The Hawks superstar will not have to move into Gracie Mansion and take on the mayoral duties. Young finished 753,800 votes shy of Democrat Eric Adams, the winner of the race.
NBA
Yardbarker

Key Points: Trae Young Leads Hawks To Victory Over Spurs in San Antonio

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-106. The Hawks have pushed their winning streak to six games. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 31 points on 14 of 22 shooting from the field. He made two of six from the three-point line. Young also have grabbed seven rebounds and 11 assists. He spoke on the Hawks’ performance and the way their state of mind is on this current six-game winning streak.
NBA
Sporting News

Ja Morant vs. Trae Young: The NBA's next great point guard rivalry

The surging Atlanta Hawks and star point guard Trae Young will carry their six-game win streak into Memphis on Friday to take on the Grizzlies and their high-flying floor general, Ja Morant. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) It's been a breakout year...
NBA
NESN

Trae Young is probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies

Hawks.com writer Kevin Chouinar reports Trae Young is listed as probable to play against the Grizzlies on Friday. Young is suffering from a left ankle sprain, but it appears it isn’t bad enough to keep him out of the lineup. Young leads the Hawks with 33.8 minutes a game, 25.3 points per game, three-pointers made per game with 2.5, and assists per game with 9.1. If Young isn’t able to play, expect Delon Wright and Lou Williams to pick up the slack. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable with a hamstring injury, and both De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are listed as out. Through ten games this season the Hawks sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta at +4200 to win the 2022 NBA Championship.
NBA
SneakerFiles

adidas Trae Young 1 ‘Christmas’ Official Images

Christmas is nearing and adidas Basketball will celebrate with its signature athletes. One of them is Trae Young and dropping is a special ‘Christmas’ Trae Young 1. Looking closer, this adidas Trae Young 1 features a graphic on the upper that resembles an ugly Christmas sweater. As well, you can see Santa, ornaments, basketballs, and snowman which also hit the insoles. Next, Mint Green lands on the overlays and outsole while the heel has a stocking with Trae written. Finally, Boost cushioning finishes the look.
RETAIL
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Hawks make history amid red-hot streak

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made history against the Memphis Grizzlies last night after cruising to a 132-100 win via 31 points and 10 assists from Young. The victory was the seventh straight game the Hawks have won by 10 or more points—the longest streak in franchise history. The historic winning run dates back to November 15 when the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a 20-point deficit. Between that game and their recent Grizzlies win, the Atlanta side have beaten the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs. Prior to the start of this winning streak, the Hawks were on a 6-game losing streak.
NBA
theknickswall

Collective Effort From Knicks Helps Down Trae Young, Hawks

Alec Burks, with the spot start at point guard, helped push the Knicks through their humongous hurdle known as Trae Young and the Hawks. The New York Knicks (11-9) took on the Atlanta Hawks (11-10) in a game where the visitors were extremely shorthanded. New York was missing four players; their starting point guard, Kemba Walker, due to rest in a back-to-back; their backup point guard, Derrick Rose, who was missing his third straight game with an ankle injury; backup center Nerlens Noel was listed as day-to-day after hurting himself in the previous game, a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns; and Taj Gibson missed a fourth straight game with a groin injury.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

John Collins’ shocking admission about his game that Hawks star Trae Young has no problem with

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is playing the best basketball of his life and his teammates are loving it. Since joining the Hawks in 2017, John Collins has always proven that he has the potential to become a great player in the league. Season after season, Collins managed to improve almost every aspect of his […] The post John Collins’ shocking admission about his game that Hawks star Trae Young has no problem with appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

