Getting hold of a PlayStation 5 may be tough this Black Friday, but for those who have been lucky, the next hot item on the list is an SSD to expand the console's comparatively meagre internal storage. As Sony's new console makes use of the latest and fastest SSDs on the market to achieve its next-to-zero loading times to incredible effect like in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, these are also the most expensive SSDs right now. Fortunately, GameStop has one of the best deals you can find in the US this Black Friday, as it's selling the 1TB Samsung 980 PRO for just $169.99, which saves you $60 off its usual MSRP.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO