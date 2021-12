MELBOURNE – Melbourne Lady Bearkatz head basketball coach Eric Teague is one of the winningest active coaches in the state of Arkansas. In Class 2A for the past three seasons his record is 96-7, including last year 32-1 state title team. Only the likes of former Bryant Lady Hornets and Cabot Lady Panthers head coach Carla Crowder, Greenwood’s Clay Reeves and North Little Rock’s Daryl Fimple are among the few high school coaches to win multiple state championships. Teague is on that short list.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO