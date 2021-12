It’s rude to be ignored, right? Yeah, it’s one of my pet peeves. Well, my husband ignored me yesterday! AND it wasn’t the first time either. Ok, ok, ok…I should probably explain lol. If you know my Oli, you know he’s the most attentive, selfless person in the world – especially when it comes to me or our children. So no, he doesn’t INTENTIONALLY ignore me or my concerns. BUT, there’s something I have to admit…

18 HOURS AGO