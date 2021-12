LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville students used their culinary skills to help local families in need. It's those skills and their efforts that are having an impact this holiday season at a time when many are in need. The students at Western and Iroquois high schools spent the day Tuesday cooking Thanksgiving meals in the community, all with the hope of making a difference — except their gesture was so good that it ultimately wasn't enough to meet the demand.

