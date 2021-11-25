ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs

 7 days ago

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs in last week’s game, NFL Network reported Thursday.

However, the fractures are tiny and not considered major, per the report. Fields was already ruled out for the Thanksgiving Day game against Detroit. Andy Dalton will start against the Lions.

Fields suffered a rib injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Sitting out Thursday’s game will give him another 10 days to recover before Chicago’s Dec. 5 date with the Arizona Cardinals.

Fields has thrown for 1,361 yards with four touchdowns against eight interceptions in 10 games (eight starts) this season.

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

–Field Level Media

