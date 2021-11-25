Your Thanksgiving picks and prop bets hoedown, featuring ... oh no Bears-Lions come on

This year’s slate of NFL Thanksgiving games is … grim.

We’ll start the day by chasing away the Macy’s parade with a game between the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions and a Chicago Bears team without Justin Fields, Khalil Mack and potentially Allen Robinson. Next comes a Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys matchup that should feature plenty of points but also a Dallas team that’s favored by more than a touchdown and a Vegas squad that’s on a three-game losing streak.

Finally we’ve got the Buffalo Bills, mired in a slump that’s taken them from Super Bowl favorite to second place in the AFC East vs. the New Orleans Saints, who’ll be playing without their starting quarterback, top wideout, starting tight end and potentially their Pro Bowl tailback as Alvin Kamara has been held out due to injury the past two weeks.

There’s not a lot to like there, but we can hope a lineup with limited stars can form a constellation as a nation flops onto its couches like spoiled milk dropped onto a sidewalk, looks to the NFL, and demands the kind of entertainment that can sustain three-plus hours of near-comatose digestion. Even bad games can create lasting memories. New York Jets fans know this all too well.

While we probably won’t get another moment as magical as the Butt Fumble, we can still dream. And hopefully make a little bit of money while stacking up Thanksgiving leftovers and trundling back to the table for the king of all sandwiches. All lines are provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

My straight-up Thanksgiving picks

Chicago Bears (-175) over the Detroit Lions

Andy Dalton completed less than 50 percent of his passes last week, missed open receivers, and generally looked unprepared against the Ravens. His two touchdown passes came via screen pass and busted coverage. So consider how bad the Lions must be for me to pick against them.

Detroit has had some solid outings this season, but has generally struggled to score behind an ineffective passing offense. The Chicago defense limited Tyler Huntley last week and gets another underwhelming QB Thursday in Jared Goff (who is coming off an injury) or Tim Boyle — neither of whom can replicate the running threat Huntley brought.

This game will probably be too close for comfort for Bears fans — most Lions games typically are — but ultimately Detroit will find a way to lose, whether that’s giving up an NFL record field goal at the buzzer or simply turtling up in contrast to head coach Dan Campbell’s better instincts.

Dallas Cowboys (-360) over the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders found a way to lose by 19 against a Bengals team that gained just 288 yards of total offense last week. The Cowboys are capable of doubling that.

Buffalo Bills (-230) over the New Orleans Saints

This is the toughest pick of the day for me. Both teams have entered their inscrutable phase. Buffalo looked like an easy pick to take home the AFC’s top seed but a 2-3 record in its last five games means the Bills aren’t even the No. 1 team in their own division. The Saints could have crumbled when Jameis Winston was lost to a torn ACL, but still managed to beat the Buccaneers and then scare the AFC-leading Titans before evaporating into dust last week against the Eagles.

Ultimately, a healthy Buffalo squad has so much more potential than New Orleans without Winston, Michael Thomas, and Adam Trautman. Alvin Kamara may find some success gashing the defense Jonathan Taylor burned for five touchdowns last week, or that unit can snap back into the top-ranked rushing defense it was before Taylor burned it to the ground and scattered the ashes to the wind.

If he can’t, it’ll be Trevor Siemian vs. the league’s stingiest passing defense. That’s not a bet I’m willing to make.

The DFS punt plays that could make your pumpkin pie a little sweeter

Players available for cheap in DraftKings Thanksgiving Classic lineups: under $6,000 at quarterback, $5,000 at running back, under $4,500 at wide receiver, and under $4,000 at tight end. These are the guys who’ll let you splurge on stars like Alvin Kamara and Jermar Jefferson.

QB: Derek Carr ($5,900)

It’s slim pickings when it comes to cheap QBs, and Carr is a better option than either Andy Dalton or Trevor Siemian. It’s been a couple months since he put up 25+ points, but he did just that in three straight weeks to open the season, giving him a high ceiling at an inexpensive price. It seems unlikely to get back to those heights against the Cowboys and their fourth-ranked passing defense, but still more likely than a Dalton or Siemian explosion.

RB: No one.

Just pay up for D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery and maybe add Tony Pollard in the flex, lest you be subject to the Bills’ triumvirate of weirdly-managed running backs (Devin Singletary, Zach Moss, and Matt Breida all clock in at under $5k today. One of them will score 10+ fantasy points and I have no idea who).

WR: Tre’Quan Smith ($4,400)

Smith has been a key part of Siemian’s passing offense in a sea of forgettable faces for the Saints. He has 15 targets over his last two games — both starts — and 11+ points in each. While he’ll likely have to find the end zone to be worthwhile in a championship lineup, 12.5 percent of his catches this season have resulted in touchdowns.

TE: Juwan Johnson ($2,600)

Justin Fields exited the lineup last week and took Cole Kmet’s fantasy value with him. Adam Trautman surged with Jameis Winston out, but he’s expected to miss up to six weeks with a knee injury, pushing Johnson into the spotlight. The second-year wideout-turned-tight end has playmaking upside that can deliver 20+ yards in a single strike. He had a pair of catches last week, and if Siemian is forced to rely heavily on his tight ends again — he’d given Trautman seven targets per game over the last three weeks — Johnson is in a great position to step up.

The prop bets I like more than sausage and herb stuffing

Monday results: 3-1 (.750). Season to date: 56-41 (.577)

What did we learn Monday? That the Buccaneers took Tom Brady out one series too late to keep him under his yardage total, but Gronk looks like a difference maker once more. Uncertainties in the Lions and Bears lineups make this a pretty limited day for props. Here’s what I like on the holiday.

Derek Carr OVER 0.5 interceptions. He’s thrown one in eight of 10 games so far and now faces the league’s third-ranked passing defense and the league’s interception leader. Carr’s 2021 reinvention has come thanks to more dangerous throws downfield, and that’s left him open for more turnovers than ever.

Dalton Schultz OVER 46.5 receiving yards. The Raiders have had problems with opposing tight ends. Travis Kelce went for 100+ yards. Evan Engram caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. Dallas Goedert had a 70 yard day against them. Schultz isn’t fully entrenched in Dak Prescott’s circle of trust, but he’s been called on for at least five targets in all but two games this season and had 50+ yards in six of his last eight games. With Amari Cooper out and CeeDee Lamb dealing with a concussion, his target share should increase.

Tre’Quan Smith OVER 39.5 receiving yards. See the DFS section above. He’s a valuable piece of Siemian’s passing game and should see a few more looks with Trautman hurt. Smith has 44+ yards in each of his last three games.

D’Andre Swift OVER 59.5 rushing yards. Swift had mostly been a low impact runner, but lately has been Detroit’s bell cow as the Lions establish the kind of run game that can make up for Jared Goff’s failures through the air. The league’s least efficient tailback through nine weeks, in terms of yards gained vs. expected, has come alive en route to 266 yards and 5.7 yards per carry in games against the Steelers and Browns — two decent, but not great rushing defenses.

The Bears’ rushing defense ranks 21st in DVOA, behind both Pittsburgh and Cleveland. While Jermar Jefferson’s return may eat into his carry share, expect Dan Campbell to continue feeding his newfound star heifer.

And as far as my unofficial recommendation — a section that’s gone from 12-4 to 13-12 the past week:

Josh Jacobs OVER 20.5 receiving yards. This is a really tough line! The Raiders have a limited receiving corps Derek Carr doesn’t entirely trust — see Bryan Edwards and his zero targets in Week 11. Jacobs earned seven targets that game and may be in line for a similar impact on Thanksgiving.

But the Cowboys have only given up 84 receiving yards to running backs the past four weeks combined, though that came against a relatively weak lineup of pass catchers. This is a very attainable number against a team that snuffs out iffy receiving backs. Jacobs is starting to come along as a target, but it’s tough to trust him in a tough matchup — even if his lineup construction favors him getting looks.

