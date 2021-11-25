ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL picks against the spread, Week 12: Will the Packers beat the Rams?

By Charles Curtis, Charles McDonald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwVNE_0d6ikTpG00

We’re on to Week 12 in the NFL, which kicks off Thursday with a bunch of Thanksgiving games. That means it’s time once again for our weekly look at the point spreads in order to help you win some money.

Last week, Charles Curtis went 9-6 (78-86 record overall) and Charles McDonald went 7-8 (61-76 overall).

We now go to them for a comment before the Week 12 picks.

Charles C: GREAT way to head into Thanksgiving, lots of momentum here! We’ll see if it holds through this week.

Charles M: 7-8 is better than 3-11, at least we’re heading in the right direction.

(All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.)

1

Bears at Lions (+3.5)

Charles C: Lions

If Jared Goff plays, maybe the Lions cover against Andy Dalton? Ugh, what a way to start off Thanksgiving.

Charles M: Bears

Tim Boyle could be starting for the Lions.

2

Raiders at Cowboys (-7.5)

Charles C: Cowboys

The Raiders haven’t won a game since their bye week, and the Cowboys will rebound from a rough loss to the Chiefs to perform on the national Thanksgiving stage.

Charles M: Cowboys

This Raiders team is just a shell of itself. I don’t think this game will be particularly close.

3

Bills at Saints (+6.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6AGB_0d6ikTpG00
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Charles C: Bills

I’ve made a few correct picks on get-back games this year, where the spread swings for a contender that lost the week before. I feel like that’s the case here. The Saints are starting to look vulnerable again.

Charles M: Bills

I think the Bills can get back on track this week against a shaky Saints offense. They can get Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill into a couple turnovers.

4

Panthers at Dolphins (+2.5)

Charles C: Panthers

I seriously don’t get this. I know they lost to Washington last week, but c’mon. Cam was good, the Fins’ defense won’t be able to contain him, and this is a four- or five-point win.

Charles M: Panthers

Cam Newton played well last week, but the Panthers offense should be able to really score against a bad Dolphins defense. The Panthers defense can make life hard for Tua Tagovailoa as well.

5

Jets at Texans (-2.5)

Charles C: Jets

Which team is less worse? J-E-T-S! Zach Wilson is back! Elijah Moore is unreal! What could go wrong?

Charles M: Texans

Tyrod Taylor like look like the franchise savior against this Jets defense.

6

Eagles at Giants (+3.5)

Charles C: Eagles

Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders will run all over the Giants and Daniel Jones won’t be able to keep up even without Jason Garrett calling plays.

Charles M: Eagles

The Eagles offense is really clicking right now. They should be able to score against an up-and-down Giants defense.

7

Buccaneers at Colts (+3.5)

Charles C: Colts

I’m buying into the Colts at least covering here with their offense clicking and the defense figuring it all out. An outright win? That gives me pause.

Charles M: Buccaneers

The Colts are playing better football, but this Buccaneers team is a juggernaut when Brady doesn’t have an inexplicable off day. Don’t expect that to happen this time.

8

Falcons at Jaguars (-0.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQaBX_0d6ikTpG00
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Charles C: Falcons

Feels like an easy pick even though both these teams are mediocre-to-bad at best.

Charles M: Falcons

The Falcons are very bad, but I can’t pick the Jaguars against them.

9

Steelers at Bengals (-4.5)

Charles C: Steelers

This spread is a tad too large. Are we sure Cincy will thrive against the Steelers defense? Are we sure Pittsburgh’s offense won’t keep it close? GIVE ME THE POINTS.

Charles M: Steelers

The Steelers have gotten better and. I think they’ll be able to hang with the Bengals and give them a game.

10

Titans at Patriots (-6.5)

Charles C: Titans

I know Derrick Henry’s out. I know the receivers are banged up. I know the Patriots are on a roll right now. I just can’t buy into that large of a spread for a team that was on its own hot streak recently.

Charles M: Patriots

Good luck against the Patriots, Ryan Tannehill. He’s going against the hottest defense in the league extremely shorthanded.

11

Chargers at Broncos (+2.5)

Charles C: Chargers

A game the Chargers should win if they were the team they looked like for a lot of that win over the Steelers. I think they do it by at least a field goal.

Charles M: Chargers

Justin Herbert can’t be contained right now. The Broncos defense is tough, but he should be able to outscore Teddy Bridgewater.

12

Vikings at 49ers (-3.5)

Charles C: Vikings

A bit of a head-scratcher for me — I get that the Niners are at home and are coming off a win two weeks ago over the Rams … but the Vikings are more than able to keep up here.

Charles M: Vikings

The Vikings are a talented team and I think they’ll actually beat the 49ers on the road this week. This should be a really good game as both teams have started to figure out what works for them recently.

13

Rams at Packers (-0.5)

Charles C: Packers

Playing in cold Lambeau won’t help the Rams even coming off a bye. A statement game for the Pack.

Charles M: Rams

I can’t quit the Rams. They haven’t looked great recently, but it’s hard to forget how dominant they were on offense to start the season. Gut feeling, but they should get back to looking good again this week.

14

Browns at Ravens (-3.5)

Charles C: Browns

Cleveland’s defense will keep this one close, and the Ravens have played in like a billion close games this season.

Charles M: Ravens

Baker Mayfield has held the Browns offense back recently. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can capitalize on his slump.

15

Seahawks at Washington (-1.5)

Charles C: Washington

I very much dislike this spread. At some point, Russell Wilson will get out of his funk … but my confidence in Seattle’s defense isn’t there either. So I’ll take WFT.

Charles M: Seahawks

Maybe this is the week Russell Wilson gets healthy again. Either way, I think the Seahawks have enough in the tank to take down Washington.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Buccaneers#American Football#Tipico Sportsbook#Lions#Cowboys#Chiefs#Bills#Fins#Panthers Cam Newton
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Buccaneers News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Packers could be screwed next season, and not because of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers cap situation doesn’t look ideal for next season, but it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has a potential opt-out after 2022, so it’s quite possible the Packers shop him if he’s still not happy in Green Bay. However, it’s Rodgers’ teammate that could cost the Packers a pretty penny, and they don’t have much of an option but to pay him.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers star gives fans best news they could ask for

The Buccaneers could finally have their CB1 back. Injuries have made 2021 a very difficult season for the Buccaneers. The loss of so many key players just may be the price to pay after facing such great luck on this front last season, and every team has to pay up eventually.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Rams vs. Packers Week 12 Highlights | NFL 2021

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a https://www.youtube.com/nflenespanol. NFL Fantasy Football https://www.youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball. NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault. NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork. NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms. NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush. NFL Play Football https://www.youtube.com/playfootball. NFL...
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Week 11 NFL Picks: Packers favored by 2.5 points in Minnesota

Over their last nine games, the Green Bay Packers are 8-0-1 against the point spread. Green Bay has met or beaten the spread in every game this season aside from their week one blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, and this week they will need to defeat the Minnesota Vikings by a field goal to keep that streak alive.
NFL
FanSided

Rams Game Day Sunday: Rams vs Packers odds and prediction for NFL Week 12

After two consecutive humiliating beatings on the prime-time televised stage – the first on Sunday Night Football at the hands of the Tennessee Titans and the second on Monday Night Football at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the LA Rams entered the BYE week with a lot of soul searching on their To-Do list. There is no shame in losing games in the NFL. There is plenty of shame in not learning from those losses and correcting mistakes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy