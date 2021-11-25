NFL picks against the spread, Week 12: Will the Packers beat the Rams?

We’re on to Week 12 in the NFL, which kicks off Thursday with a bunch of Thanksgiving games. That means it’s time once again for our weekly look at the point spreads in order to help you win some money.

Last week, Charles Curtis went 9-6 (78-86 record overall) and Charles McDonald went 7-8 (61-76 overall).

We now go to them for a comment before the Week 12 picks.

Charles C: GREAT way to head into Thanksgiving, lots of momentum here! We’ll see if it holds through this week.

Charles M: 7-8 is better than 3-11, at least we’re heading in the right direction.

(All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.)

1

Bears at Lions (+3.5)

Charles C: Lions

If Jared Goff plays, maybe the Lions cover against Andy Dalton? Ugh, what a way to start off Thanksgiving.

Charles M: Bears

Tim Boyle could be starting for the Lions.

2

Raiders at Cowboys (-7.5)

Charles C: Cowboys

The Raiders haven’t won a game since their bye week, and the Cowboys will rebound from a rough loss to the Chiefs to perform on the national Thanksgiving stage.

Charles M: Cowboys

This Raiders team is just a shell of itself. I don’t think this game will be particularly close.

3

Bills at Saints (+6.5)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Charles C: Bills

I’ve made a few correct picks on get-back games this year, where the spread swings for a contender that lost the week before. I feel like that’s the case here. The Saints are starting to look vulnerable again.

Charles M: Bills

I think the Bills can get back on track this week against a shaky Saints offense. They can get Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill into a couple turnovers.

4

Panthers at Dolphins (+2.5)

Charles C: Panthers

I seriously don’t get this. I know they lost to Washington last week, but c’mon. Cam was good, the Fins’ defense won’t be able to contain him, and this is a four- or five-point win.

Charles M: Panthers

Cam Newton played well last week, but the Panthers offense should be able to really score against a bad Dolphins defense. The Panthers defense can make life hard for Tua Tagovailoa as well.

5

Jets at Texans (-2.5)

Charles C: Jets

Which team is less worse? J-E-T-S! Zach Wilson is back! Elijah Moore is unreal! What could go wrong?

Charles M: Texans

Tyrod Taylor like look like the franchise savior against this Jets defense.

6

Eagles at Giants (+3.5)

Charles C: Eagles

Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders will run all over the Giants and Daniel Jones won’t be able to keep up even without Jason Garrett calling plays.

Charles M: Eagles

The Eagles offense is really clicking right now. They should be able to score against an up-and-down Giants defense.

7

Buccaneers at Colts (+3.5)

Charles C: Colts

I’m buying into the Colts at least covering here with their offense clicking and the defense figuring it all out. An outright win? That gives me pause.

Charles M: Buccaneers

The Colts are playing better football, but this Buccaneers team is a juggernaut when Brady doesn’t have an inexplicable off day. Don’t expect that to happen this time.

8

Falcons at Jaguars (-0.5)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Charles C: Falcons

Feels like an easy pick even though both these teams are mediocre-to-bad at best.

Charles M: Falcons

The Falcons are very bad, but I can’t pick the Jaguars against them.

9

Steelers at Bengals (-4.5)

Charles C: Steelers

This spread is a tad too large. Are we sure Cincy will thrive against the Steelers defense? Are we sure Pittsburgh’s offense won’t keep it close? GIVE ME THE POINTS.

Charles M: Steelers

The Steelers have gotten better and. I think they’ll be able to hang with the Bengals and give them a game.

10

Titans at Patriots (-6.5)

Charles C: Titans

I know Derrick Henry’s out. I know the receivers are banged up. I know the Patriots are on a roll right now. I just can’t buy into that large of a spread for a team that was on its own hot streak recently.

Charles M: Patriots

Good luck against the Patriots, Ryan Tannehill. He’s going against the hottest defense in the league extremely shorthanded.

11

Chargers at Broncos (+2.5)

Charles C: Chargers

A game the Chargers should win if they were the team they looked like for a lot of that win over the Steelers. I think they do it by at least a field goal.

Charles M: Chargers

Justin Herbert can’t be contained right now. The Broncos defense is tough, but he should be able to outscore Teddy Bridgewater.

12

Vikings at 49ers (-3.5)

Charles C: Vikings

A bit of a head-scratcher for me — I get that the Niners are at home and are coming off a win two weeks ago over the Rams … but the Vikings are more than able to keep up here.

Charles M: Vikings

The Vikings are a talented team and I think they’ll actually beat the 49ers on the road this week. This should be a really good game as both teams have started to figure out what works for them recently.

13

Rams at Packers (-0.5)

Charles C: Packers

Playing in cold Lambeau won’t help the Rams even coming off a bye. A statement game for the Pack.

Charles M: Rams

I can’t quit the Rams. They haven’t looked great recently, but it’s hard to forget how dominant they were on offense to start the season. Gut feeling, but they should get back to looking good again this week.

14

Browns at Ravens (-3.5)

Charles C: Browns

Cleveland’s defense will keep this one close, and the Ravens have played in like a billion close games this season.

Charles M: Ravens

Baker Mayfield has held the Browns offense back recently. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can capitalize on his slump.

15

Seahawks at Washington (-1.5)

Charles C: Washington

I very much dislike this spread. At some point, Russell Wilson will get out of his funk … but my confidence in Seattle’s defense isn’t there either. So I’ll take WFT.

Charles M: Seahawks

Maybe this is the week Russell Wilson gets healthy again. Either way, I think the Seahawks have enough in the tank to take down Washington.

