TAMPA, Fla — A family is demanding answers after their loved one was taken unexpectedly. "I don't know what to think, I'm numb," Clarareather Johnson said. Her son, 13-year-old Ty'Quan Johnson, was shot on Nov. 23 at E. 26th Avenue and N. 22nd Street. His family was just five minutes away from where he was, at his house, waiting for him to come home, but he never made it.

12 HOURS AGO