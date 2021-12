(NEW YORK) -- "Everything bad that you think of was there," Sarina told ABC News in a video call, wiping away tears. "I was feeling like, 'I'm gonna die. Why?'" She said she came to terms with dying during her first attempt to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 19, surrounded by shouting, gunshots and beatings in a sea of thousands of people desperate to flee -- but she said she told herself if she could just get her two-year-old daughter out of the Taliban's Afghanistan, it would be OK.

