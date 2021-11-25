ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Lucky 7 Steps to Channel Sales Success

By George Deeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore often than not, growing businesses use sales and marketing efforts to drive their revenues. Marketing basically uses advertising and other techniques to bring leads into the business. Your sales team either closes the leads handed to them by the marketing department (inbound sales), or they actively hunt new end-clients down...

Technology Is Changing PR and Marketing Forever

We're living in the most technologically advanced time in history. With the increasing rise of a myriad of technological upgrades, changes and inventions, it is safe to say that nearly every industry is rapidly evolving. One such industry is marketing and public relations. Running a tech PR and marketing firm...
4 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Jumpstart Innovation

Entrepreneurs tend to be some of the bravest people in the business world. Let’s be honest – it takes guts to build something from the ground up, with no blueprint besides your own vision. However, even within the entrepreneurial community, there are different levels of risk. Starting a local coffee shop might take some of the same skills as a startup, but one of the key differentiators is innovation. To truly venture into a new space takes something special, and it’s this “something” that Ben Lightburn, CEO of Filament Health, has managed to nail down after scaling the world’s first natural psychedelics company. Truly unique missions such as these can scare off skeptics, however, it’s the same missions that result in equally great innovations. Here are some tips for those looking to do the same and for entrepreneurs paving their own path.
Entrepreneurs, are you ready to employ Generation Z?

A few weeks ago I saw a tweet from a Human Resources recruiter showing the CV of a Gen Z guy (born after 1996 to 2012) that more or less read the following:. Honestly, not much since I just graduated, but please see the following:. April 2011 to date. Game...
4 quick and easy steps to small business success

If you have recently established a small business, you may be wondering how to thrust your company to the next level. It can sound like a daunting process at first, but if you have your sights set on national, or even global, expansion in the coming years, it can pay to start early. If you are a recent small business owner, continue reading to familiarize yourself with quick and easy steps to small business success.
6 critical steps for successfully restructuring a management team

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Business is always evolving, and sometimes an organization can see real benefit from making some internal changes. Restructuring the management team may help a business boost productivity, identify new opportunities and better serve employees and customers. But it’s not a simple undertaking; just shifting responsibilities around or changing titles is unlikely to produce the improvements being sought. And while restructuring the leadership team is a top-down effort, it’s essential to ensure employees fully understand the method and reasons behind any changes being made.
What’s Cheese Got to Do With Customer Success and Sales?

Provolone, Swiss, Gouda. Perhaps a cheddar — or better yet, a sharp cheddar. Jessica Sharp, director of customer success at Neighborhoods.com, refers to writer Spencer Johnson’s self-help parable Who Moved My Cheese when she thinks about the challenges that can often arise between customer success and sales teams — especially when leaders consider how to help the differing teams adapt in tandem as a company scales.
StakeMoon launches on PancakeSwap after a successful pre-sale

StakeMoon has completed it’s pretty-sale. The token has now been listed on PancakeSwap. The DEX would dictate StakeMoon’s value through market forces. StakeMoon, a new and innovative digital cryptocurrency project, completed raising more than $500,000 during pre-sale and is now taking that success to the masses by launching on the PancakeSwap today.
How CEOs’ Existing Skills Can Contribute to a Successful Company Sale

Entrepreneurs can play a vital role in the company sale process by utilizing their existing sales skills, networking capabilities and industry expertise. Selling one’s business is something most entrepreneurs do once in their lives. A company sale often serves as the finale of a career, and as such, is meaningful both for passing on one’s legacy and providing a nest egg for retirement.
ANOMUS Gains Traction, Successfully Closes Private Sale Round

ANOMUS Gains Traction, Successfully Closes Private Sale Round. Anomus, a decentralized news protocol, gains overwhelming support in private sale. The project aims to restore balanced, fair, and objective news reporting. Anomus’ Initial Dex Offering (IDO) will be on November 25, 2021. Anomus, a decentralized protocol that plans to restore objective...
Is there an 'expiration date' to undertake?

One of the main signs of hope that this 2021 leaves is the amount of information, reports and notes focused on entrepreneurs over 40 years old , because it implies a resounding and forceful: there is no age to start something new . With several conversations and hours of consulting...
Full-tilt cloud migration isn't easy: A 4-step approach to success

For most organizations, moving to the cloud is no longer a matter of debate. Most are already using it in some form—maybe cloud-based productivity applications such as Office 365 and SharePoint or an app on users' smartphones that lets them interact with in-house business applications. Many organizations have already moved...
Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
A Guide to Using Augmented Reality for Ecommerce and Retail

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many consumers see brick-and-mortar retail through a different lens. Augmented reality has quickly become a core element of marketing and retail strategies, as nine out of ten brands prepare to cater to the 3.5 billion users that are projected by 2022. One of the key...
