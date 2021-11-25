ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant reacts to passing Sixers legend Allen Iverson in points

By Ky Carlin
 7 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Records are made to be broken in professional sports. In the NBA, so many talented players and legends have played this game, and it is fun to see the next generation make an impact.

While Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has had a long career, his latest accomplishment on Wednesday in a win over the Boston Celtics is still impressive.

Durant scored 21 points in the win and he made history by passing Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson for 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Iverson scored 24,368 points in his career.

Iverson has had such an impact on the basketball community that Durant was excited when he found out:

I really became a huge Iverson fan, obviously, just like everybody else his rookie year, but seeing him in Georgetown and playing for Coach (John) Thompson and that whole culture that they built there, you know, he was a huge part of that. But once he came to the league, you know, he had players from — I was a center, power forward on my young team. We all was long crossing, you know, double-crossing, so he influenced a lot of people and so to pass him on to list and to be up there with some of the greats on that list is incredible. It just got to keep going.

Durant will obviously go on to accomplish even more in this league, but to pass Iverson is something to be proud of. Despite standing only 6 feet tall, Iverson did something special every night.

Black America Web

Twitter Reacts To Kevin Durant Being Ashier Than Ashy Larry, The Nets’ Superstar Responds

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant led his squad to victory Monday night (Nov.22) but found himself the subject of jokes because of how ashy his skin is. We are dead serious. It appears Kevin Durant found the one defender he is afraid of, lotion. A photo focusing on signature Nike sneakers drew the ire of Twitter when eagle-eyed users noticed his incredibly ashy skin. Durant’s legs are always covered due to him rocking a pair of tights and covering the bottom with his Nike elite socks completing the look. One Twitter user pleaded with the NBA All-Star, “Bro KD…PLEASE put some lotion on yo legs dawg.”
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Tyronn Lue explains his funny TikTok ad with Allen Iverson

Tyronn Lue will always be associated with Allen Iverson after getting son’d by The Answer in 2001. Now Lue is explaining what led to the two’s funny recent collaboration. The LA Clippers head coach Lue spoke on Sunday about his recent TikTok commercial with Iverson. In the ad, the two try to recreate a famous viral video from the platform and are dumbfounded how to do so. Take a look.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kevin Durant (shoulder) ruled out for Nets versus Magic

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (right shoulder sprain) has been ruled out of Friday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Durant is a new addition to the injury report and the Nets haven't provided any details about his shoulder. He played a full 37 minutes on Wednesday and appeared fine while shooting 9-of-16 from the field. James Harden will lead the offense on Friday while there should be more minutes available for guys like DeAndre' Bembry, Bruce Brown, and James Johnson. Blake Griffin and Patty Mills also gain more value with Durant out.
NBA
