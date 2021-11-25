ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama woman being held on $1 million bond, charged with murdering woman found in ditch

By Kait Newsum
 7 days ago

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Albertville Police Department (APD) charged a woman with murder following an investigation into the body of a woman who was found near a crashed vehicle on November 5.

Police confirm Leslie Kay Sims, 39, of Albertville, was charged with the murder of Jana Miller Chatman on Tuesday, November 23. Sims was brought in for questioning after detectives developed her as a suspect.

Officers were called to the scene of a car wreck on Dixie Dale Road the morning of November 5, where officers found a vehicle in a ditch with a woman lying dead outside of the vehicle. Investigators said several bullet shell casings were found at the scene.

Authorities later confirmed the victim as 32-year-old Jana Miller Chatman of Douglas.

Jana Miller Chatman

During the questioning, police said Sims confessed to the killing.

Sims was initially taken to Albertville City Jail Wednesday. Detectives are still working towards a motive in the murder.

Her bond was set at $1 million Wednesday afternoon.

