Plymouth, MA

How to Watch Native American 'National Day of Mourning' Thanksgiving Event

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Since 1970, the United American Indians of New England have organized the event for Indigenous people on Thanksgiving...

Upworthy

Thanksgiving is a 'day of mourning' to Indigenous people

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of genocide and violence against Native Americans that some readers may find distressing. There definitely was no mashed potatoes or pie at the first Thanksgiving, but still remains a core tenet of the holiday now. Much like the pie and mashed potatoes, the celebration of peace and prosperity shared by Native Americans and Pilgrims is, if not a myth, at least a half-truth. There are two sides to every story. The ones the English settlers have passed down over the years is that they landed in 1621 and met with the Wampanoag tribe, leading to three days of feasting and thanksgiving in 1621. The other side doesn't remember the story that way, but it's that version that's become mainstream and become synonymous with the holiday in America today. Native Hope, a group that aims to address the injustice done to Native Americans, says English settlers robbed Wampanoag graves and stole food from them in order to survive during their first years on this new continent, before eventually unleashing violence and carrying out genocide.
SOCIETY
thelily.com

My grandfather founded the National Day of Mourning to dispel the myth of Thanksgiving. I’m carrying on his legacy.

On Thursday, millions of families across the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving without giving much thought to the truth behind the heavily mythologized and sanitized story taught in schools and promulgated by institutions. According to this myth, 400 years ago, the Pilgrims were warmly welcomed by the “Indians,” and the two groups came together in friendship to break bread. The “Indians” taught the Pilgrims how to live in the “New World,” setting the stage for the eventual establishment of a great land of liberty and opportunity.
FESTIVAL
Fox News

Thanksgiving 'myth'? Universities ask whether Americans should 'reconsider' holiday as 'Day of Mourning'

Several American universities are participating in an event asking whether Americans should "reconsider" the Thanksgiving holiday. The alumni associations of the University of Maryland, Florida Gulf Coast University, Washington State University, University of Central Arkansas, Hiram College in Ohio and California State University, Long Beach are participating. According to the...
SOCIETY
Stanford Daily

Reading recommendations for National Native American Heritage Month

November is designated National Native American Heritage Month in order to celebrate and recognize the diverse cultures, traditions and histories of Native Americans. The Daily asked our writers for their recommendations on texts that tell Native American stories. The Stanford Daily operates on the University’s campus. As Stanford’s Land Acknowledgement...
STANFORD, CA
Plymouth, MA
Massachusetts State
Plymouth, MA
Massachusetts Society
KTLA.com

Rethinking Thanksgiving – The Native American perspective

Today is the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving and November is Native American Heritage Month. So, Gayle Anderson spent the morning at the home of a Native American family she met at the opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for their perspective on this holiday. Washington Post: “This...
CELEBRATIONS
bronxnet.org

Native American Heritage Day Programming

In recognition of Native American Heritage Day, BronxNet presents two short films about Native resistance, and celebration of life. See film descriptions below. Tune in to watch on BX Culture, channel 69 Optimum/ 2135 FiOS in the Bronx and online at bronxnet.tv on Firday, November 26th at 8 PM. L'eau...
BRONX, NY
#Native Americans#Thanksgiving#National Day Of Mourning#Native American History#Watch Native American#Indigenous#Pilgrims#European#The Aquinnah Wampanoag#The Associated Press
iheart.com

UAINE Hosts 2021 National Day Of Mourning In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) – Indigenous people gathered Thursday to mourn their ancestors and recognize the genocide of their people. The National Day of Mourning has been an annual tradition among the Native American community since 1970. While most recognize Thanksgiving as a day gratefulness, those in the community use the day as a time to honor the struggles of their people.
PLYMOUTH, MA
scranton.edu

A Special Event Honoring Native American Heritage Month

The Office of Equity and Diversity and the Multicultural Center are pleased to present Mr. Curtis Zunigha, an enrolled member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians in Oklahoma, at an in-person luncheon event on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 @ 11:30 a.m., to be held in the Rose Room, Brennan Hall 509. This event will also be streamed via Zoom. Registration is required to attend luncheon and receive zoom information.
SCRANTON, PA
fallriverreporter.com

Bill mandating genocide history curriculum sent to Baker, United American Indians hold “National Day of Mourning”

Before gaveling out for a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Senate sent Gov. Charlie Baker bills affecting affordable housing in Ipswich, the Woburn Public Library’s trustees, and a prospective Haverhill police officer, along with a bill mandating genocide history curriculum in Massachusetts middle and high schools. “While past crimes against humanity...
WOBURN, MA
Americas
Festival
Society
WEKU

Native American tribes are gathering in Plymouth to mourn on Thanksgiving

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who've suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday's solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
SOCIETY
PBS NewsHour

Native American tribes arrive in Plymouth to mourn on Thanksgiving

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
SOCIETY
mysoutex.com

Thanksgiving from the Native American perspective

A recent article about Thanksgiving from the Native American perspective, written by a Native American Presbyterian pastor, challenged me to investigate that topic on this 400th anniversary of the Plymouth Rock celebration. My friends Balde Galván and Lilian Casper provided their families’ experiences. Galvan says his family gives thanks before...
FESTIVAL
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

