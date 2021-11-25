BTS Fully Called Out James Corden For Calling Their Fans "15-Year-Old Girls"

Shortly after taking home Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards, BTS has reunited with James Corden for an episode of The Late Late Show. Sitting down with “Papa Mochi,” the K-pop group opened the show by addressing the backlash Corden received after making a comment about ARMYs being “15-year-old girls.” RM asked the host: “James, you’ve been in some hot water with ARMYs. Are you all right?” The comedian then explained the situation to the audience, emphasizing that he is also a BTS fan himself. “I’ve never been on that side of the ARMY before… We absolutely love you, and we love the entire ARMY,” he shared. Speaking on behalf of the group, RM shook hands with Corden, saying they accept his apology. In the latter half of the interview, the septet celebrated being nominated for the Grammys, and shared more updates on their recent activities and shows.
Comments / 1