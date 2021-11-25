ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS Fully Called Out James Corden For Calling Their Fans "15-Year-Old Girls"

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BTS boys aren’t afraid to call it like it is, especially when they catch wind of a shady comment about their fans. When the K-pop band appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Nov. 23, they confronted Corden over one of his jokes, which didn’t go...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

James Corden talked being cancelled by ARMY over BTS’ UN appearance

In their latest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Corden apologised to BTS over his remarks on the group’s UN appearance. If you’ve been following the latest news on now-two-time-Grammy-nominees (yep, that happened) BTS, you will know that the septet made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. You will also know that ARMY – BTS’ fans – were not happy with this development in light of James Corden’s remarks over BTS’ appearance at the UN earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

BTS Puts On Traffic-Stopping 'Butter' Show with James Corden

BTS is at the intersection of global fandom these days -- but right now, they're literally at the intersection of Genesee and Beverly in Los Angeles -- with none other than James Corden. The Korean pop band -- consisting of a whopping 7 members -- appears to be involved in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

BTS Addresses James Corden's Comment on ARMYs on 'The Late Late Show'

Shortly after taking home Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards, BTS has reunited with James Corden for an episode of The Late Late Show. Sitting down with “Papa Mochi,” the K-pop group opened the show by addressing the backlash Corden received after making a comment about ARMYs being “15-year-old girls.” RM asked the host: “James, you’ve been in some hot water with ARMYs. Are you all right?” The comedian then explained the situation to the audience, emphasizing that he is also a BTS fan himself. “I’ve never been on that side of the ARMY before… We absolutely love you, and we love the entire ARMY,” he shared. Speaking on behalf of the group, RM shook hands with Corden, saying they accept his apology. In the latter half of the interview, the septet celebrated being nominated for the Grammys, and shared more updates on their recent activities and shows.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Suga
Person
Jungkook
Person
J Hope
Person
James Corden
Primetimer

James Corden apologizes to BTS Army with prompting from BTS

The record-breaking South Korean boy band returned as guests on last night's Late Late Show, two months after Corden made jokes at their fans' expense. "You've been in some hot water with ARMY, are you alright?" RM asked Corden. After resting his head on his arm for a while, Corden responded: "We did two jokes, that I didn't think were in any way offensive to anybody, where we said that we thought that it was unusual that you were kicking off the U.N. Summit with a performance, and we said — and this is where I think it was wrong — we said that your fans were 15-year-old girls. Which of course isn't true, because I'm 43 years old and I consider myself to be one of the biggest BTS fans on planet Earth."
MILITARY
95.5 FM WIFC

BTS relishes their Grammy nods while performing “Permission to Dance” on ‘Late Late Show with James ﻿Corden’

If you wanted to know how BTS feels about securing their second career Grammy nod, for Pop Duo or Group Performance, they’re giving themselves “Permission to Dance.”. The K-pop sensations took over The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday and poured their hearts into performing their summertime hit. The septet, comprised of members Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V, broke out the balloons and energetically danced in front of a digital backdrop of rolling clouds — a possible hint they were on cloud nine.
THEATER & DANCE
justjaredjr.com

We Have the Photos from BTS' Crosswalk Concert with James Corden!!!

A Crosswalk Concert from BTS is not something we ever expected to happen, but we’re so glad it did!. The beloved K-Pop group was spotted filming the super cool segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday afternoon (November 23) in Los Angeles. The segment will likely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

BTS V's sassy performance on James Corden's show gets an Emmy award-winning anchor fangirling

On November 24 KST, BTS was spotted filming James Corden's segment 'Crosswalk Concert,' where various artists perform in the middle of the street while traffic is stopped. Although the official performance is set to air at a future episode, videos and pics have been released by entertainment channels such as TMZ and JustJared, as well as by people who were at the venue.
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Paul McCartney brought James Corden to tears with the story behind 'Let It Be.'

Imagine you're sitting in a pub and Sir Paul McCartney walks in. That's exactly what happened when he guested on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke." The legendary performer rolled through his hometown of Liverpool with host James Corden, sharing memories of the city, surprising fans in his favorite pub, and bringing all of us a badly needed emotional release with his music.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy