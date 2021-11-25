BTS Fully Called Out James Corden For Calling Their Fans "15-Year-Old Girls"

The record-breaking South Korean boy band returned as guests on last night's Late Late Show, two months after Corden made jokes at their fans' expense. "You've been in some hot water with ARMY, are you alright?" RM asked Corden. After resting his head on his arm for a while, Corden responded: "We did two jokes, that I didn't think were in any way offensive to anybody, where we said that we thought that it was unusual that you were kicking off the U.N. Summit with a performance, and we said — and this is where I think it was wrong — we said that your fans were 15-year-old girls. Which of course isn't true, because I'm 43 years old and I consider myself to be one of the biggest BTS fans on planet Earth."

