Not that the Los Angeles Lakers are necessarily a championship contender or one of the best teams in the NBA, but they can still be a very good, very dangerous team. With LeBron James back and Anthony Davis in the middle, they can inflict pain. And the last time an overmatched team like the Detroit Pistons wants to face them is after the Lakers get blown out by a rival and are likely extremely angry and looking to take it out on an opponent.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO