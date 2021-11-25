ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Eight Killed In Bombing Near School In Somalia Capital

By AFP News
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people were killed in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said, the latest attack claimed by Al-Shabaab jihadists in the troubled country. Anguished parents rushed to the scene of the blast, which wrecked the school building, as injured students were taken...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Seven Killed in Market Blast in Southwestern Somalia

At least seven people were killed and 11 injured in southwestern Somalia on Friday in a bomb blast that targeted a crowded market, according to municipal officials. The blast occurred in the town of Bardale, located some 60 kilometers west of Baidoa, the provincial capital of Bay region. "The explosive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
knoxvilletimes.com

Car Bomb Kills Popular Broadcast Journalist in Somalia

WASHINGTON - A Somali journalist with state-run media was killed Saturday in Mogadishu when a suicide bomber blew up his car, government officials and his colleagues said. Another journalist also was injured. Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, better known as Afrika, the director of the state-run Radio Mogadishu, died from his wounds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
neworleanssun.com

Al-Shabab Militants Claim Somalia Suicide Bombing Aimed at UN Convoy

MOGADISHU - Al-Shabab terrorists in Somalia have claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a U.N. convoy in the capital, Mogadishu, Thursday during morning rush hour that killed at least eight people and wounded 17. An Al-Shabab spokesman told Reuters news agency the suicide car bombing Thursday was aimed at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Large explosion hits Somalia’s capital during rush hour

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia’s capital during the morning rush hour. A plume of smoke was seen rising above Mogadishu on Thursday. Fifteen wounded people have been rushed to a hospital, the Amin ambulance service told The Associated Press. The blast occurred close to a school. There was no immediate confirmation of a death toll. Al-Shabab in a statement carried by its Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy. The al-Qaida-linked extremist group frequently targets the capital with attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdrb.com

Body on stretcher after bomb explodes in Somalia

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 8. A large explosion outside a school in Somalia's capital on Thursday killed at least eight people, including students, witnesses said. The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
