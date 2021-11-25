ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Robert Sanchez will ‘come back stronger’ following suspension, Graham Potter claims

By Jim van Wijk
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OS2hL_0d6icrWu00

Brighton boss Graham Potter feels goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will return stronger from his enforced spell on the sidelines through suspension.

The Spaniard was sent off during stoppage time of the 1-1 draw against Newcastle after preventing Callum Wilson from completing a clear run on goal.

Sanchez, 24, has had plenty of time to refocus, with the international break seeing him go three weeks without a game as Jason Steele deputised for last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa.

But Potter believes Sanchez can use the experience to steel himself for the challenges ahead, with Leeds coming to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

“We believe in Rob a lot, we know his quality and we also know Jason’s quality, so we are very lucky to have two different goalkeepers at two different stages of their careers, but both are really important for us,” said Potter.

“Rob reacted well. He was disappointed with the result on the day, because we drew and we didn’t finish the game as well as we would like.

“It (the red card) is a football action that can happen, so there’s no blame for Rob, no negativity for that. It is part of his experience and development as a player.

“We are all behind him and he will come back stronger for it.”

Potter added: “He is quite a level-headed guy and he keeps things in perspective.

“(Goalkeeping coach) Ben Roberts works really well with him and he has got the support of his team from everybody here.

“We believe in him, we know his quality, so the sky is the limit for him, but he is still a young goalkeeper and you can’t short cut that process, that is the reality of it.

“Regardless of whatever we did as as a professional, you have to go through a process and take steps to get there, but the belief in Rob is incredibly high and he is going to be fantastic for us.”

Brighton host Leeds still looking for a first league win since September 19.

Despite losing to Villa in Steven Gerrard’s first game, the Seagulls had been proving hard to beat in recent weeks, with five draws from their previous six league outings.

“We weren’t terrible (against Villa), but we weren’t as good as we would like and this league for us to get a win we have to perform really well,” the Brighton boss said.

“We have been looking at things we can do better. The group are an honest group and have been fantastic all season in terms of how they have been working.

“They want to improve, want to get better, to understand what they can do, so that is been really good and now we are looking forward to the next game.

Brighton could have midfielder Enock Mwepu available again following a muscle strain, while forward Aaron Connolly has recovered from a heel problem.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Graham Potter says top-flight debutant Jason Steele ‘finally getting his reward’

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele will make a belated Premier League debut at Aston Villa with the full backing of boss Graham Potter The 31-year-old, a regular in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Blackburn joined Brighton in 2018 but has been restricted to cup appearances.However, with number one Robert Sanchez suspended following his red card against Newcastle, Steele will finally get his chance in the top flight.“I’m really confident,” said Potter. “Jason trains really well every day, supporting the team and training at a really high level.“Whenever he’s come in he’s done well for us so he’s ready to play....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Enock Mwepu
newschain

Robert Sanchez back from ban for Brighton

Brighton will have goalkeeper Robert Sanchez available again following suspension for the Premier League match against Leeds. Sanchez was sent off late on against Newcastle before the international break, so Jason Steele deputised against Aston Villa last weekend. Midfielder Enock Mwepu could be in contention again following a muscle strain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter urges Brighton to ‘keep positive’ despite drop in form

Graham Potter would gladly take an ugly win over Leeds on Saturday to help kick-start Brighton’s Premier League campaign.The Seagulls were flying high earlier in the campaign following four wins in the opening five league games.The last of those, however, came back on September 19, since when Brighton have drawn five – notably 2-2 at Anfield – and lost twice, beaten last weekend at Aston Villa in Steven Gerrard’s first match in charge.Brighton were held 1-1 by Newcastle in their previous match at the Amex Stadium before the international break.Potter knows it is a run which must be broken sooner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Neal Maupay has grown as person after Brighton omission, says boss Graham Potter

Graham Potter believes striker Neal Maupay has grown as a person after being left out of the Brighton team in recent weeks but is ready to step back into the fold. Maupay has been dropped for the last three Premier League matches - against Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa - with Leandro Trossard preferred by Potter in a false nine role.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Aston Villa#Brighton#Spaniard
firstsportz.com

Brighton manager Graham Potter’s savage response on being booed by fans after their draw against Leeds

Brighton & Hove Albion have had a terrific start to their ongoing Premier League campaign. They are currently seated comfortably on the 8th position of the points table, which is their best ever display in recent years and if they are able to keep this form running, the Seagulls can even compete for a spot in next season’s UEFA Conference league or even in the Europa League. Despite their brilliant performance so far, Brighton players were booed by their fans after yesterday’s 0-0 draw against Leeds United at home and it is something that has baffled their head coach Graham Potter.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Graham Potter: Winning return around corner

Brighton boss Graham Potter is confident of a winning return after their draw with Leeds. Potter, who took umbrage at some fans booing at the end of the goalless encounter, has now seen his side register six draws and two defeats since a 2-1 win over Leicester more than two months ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
punditarena.com

David Moyes hits out at Brighton supporters over Graham Potter boos

“I think the Brighton supporters shouldn’t say too much…”. David Moyes has hit out at the section of Brighton supporters who booed Graham Potter after his team’s draw with Leeds on Saturday evening. Moyes’ West Ham side are taking on Brighton on Wednesday night, with both sides currently doing better...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

David Moyes: Brighton are really lucky to have Graham Potter as manager

West Ham boss David Moyes feels Brighton fans should count themselves “really lucky” to have Graham Potter in charge. Following Saturday’s goalless draw with Leeds at the Amex Stadium, there was booing from some of the home support as the Seagulls saw their winless run in the Premier League extended to eight matches.
UEFA
FanSided

Graham Potter’s dismay at Brighton fan’s full-time boos

Graham Potter voiced his dismay as Brighton and Hove Albion fans booed him and his team off the pitch following a 0-0 draw with Leeds United at the Amex. Potter’s men dominated the majority of the game, with little spells from Leeds, but Brighton created the majority of chances in the match, solely lacking a clear cut finish. Neal Maupay spurned the best chance of the game, spooning a shot over the bar when he was just six yards out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caroline Weir in running for FIFA’s Puskas Award for second year running

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir has been nominated for FIFA’s 2021 Puskas Award for her goal against Manchester United – the second year in succession she is up for the prize.The Scotland international is on an 11-player shortlist for the world governing body’s goal of the year award, along with former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez Weir is in the running for her goal in February’s Manchester derby, where after showing good footwork on the edge of the box she chipped United goalkeeper Mary Earps.This is the second consecutive time that Weir has been included...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Michael Mancienne back for Burton after serving suspension

Michael Mancienne will return for Burton following suspension when Doncaster visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. The versatile ex-Chelsea player sat out the midweek 4-0 win over Accrington after he had to serve a one-match ban for receiving five yellow cards in the division this season. Jacob Maddox,...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy