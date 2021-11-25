ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after...

Italy gives asylum to famed 'green-eyed Afghan girl'

Rome [Italy], November 29 (ANI): The Afghan 'green-eyed' girl, who became popular after her photo was carried on the cover of an international magazine in 1984, has now been given asylum by Italy, the Italian government said. As reported by Tolo News, the office of Premier Mario Draghi said that...
