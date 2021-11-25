Everyone 18+ Now Able to Receive COVID-19 Booster Dose

Youth ages 5 to 18 years old can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Washington County Hospital and Clinics this Friday. WCHC is hosting a Pfizer Vaccination Clinic from 2-6 p.m. in the Administrative Services Building in Washington. Parents or guardians can schedule a time for their children online, and they will be prompted to schedule both the initial dose this Friday and the second dose to be given on Monday, December 27th. Children receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. While there are no out of pocket costs, insurance cards will be requested. Parents should also allow time for a 15-minute observation period following administration of the vaccine. Pediatric COVID vaccines are also available through Washington County Public Health and local pharmacies. Find more information here.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO