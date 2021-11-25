ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Everyone 18+ Now Able to Receive COVID-19 Booster Dose

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive a free booster COVID-19 shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on November 19th. Prior to this, eligibility had...

www.kciiradio.com

