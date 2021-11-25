Jared Leto Jokingly Calls Himself 'Entrepreneur' for Selling Marijuana When He's a Kid

The key to Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, largely accepted as the definitive take on Batman's clowny archnemesis, is its unpredictability. From scene to scene, moment to moment, there was no guessing what Ledger would do or explaining why he'd do it, down to vocal ticks and small physical gestures that suggested endless dangerous possibilities broiling just beneath the smeared paint, and in doing this he became chaos incarnate; Ledger successfully embodied a character who can't be defined, whose entire state of being is an enigma shrouded in opaque purple. The actor who followed Ledger, Jared Leto, managed to pull off the very same feat, but he made the bold decision to do so five years later while playing Italian fashion designer Paolo Gucci in a film that has nothing to do with Batman, Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Buried under what appears to be roughly 75 pounds of leftover prosthetics from Paul Verhoeven's Total Recall that seems a little unnecessary once you learn the real Paolo Gucci kind of just looked like a guy, Leto attacks the role like a feral child raised away from humanity by a sentient can of Chef Boyardee. Every single one of his line deliveries sounds like Waluigi getting increasingly frustrated at a busy Papa John's. It is, in no uncertain terms, the most chaotic thing to hit the screen since Ledger's Joker and anyone who says it isn't mesmerizing is a person you can comfortably cut out of your life. (The Paolo Gucci of your family, perhaps.) Good? Bad? Buddy, feed those simple terms to the pigeons.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO