Jared Leto Jokingly Calls Himself 'Entrepreneur' for Selling Marijuana When He's a Kid

By Dyas Intan Rachmawati
AceShowbiz
 6 days ago

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the Paolo Gucci depicter in 'House of Gucci' recalls moment when he got fired for 'selling weed out the back door' of a movie theater. AceShowbiz - Jared Leto has opened up about his experience as a drug dealer. The actor portraying Paolo Gucci in...

