Europe

Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after...

