Star Wars fans were shocked when they saw the wild Galaxy’s Edge balloon at The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It was an AR experience that a few people could watch with their goggles. In the parade, an alien was seen with his little Porg. They were both transported away by the Millenium Falcon as the crowd looked on in shock. Al Roker seemed to be enjoying himself, especially when the Millenium Falcon rocketed into the distance. Little Porgs were seen floating around and the people at home seemed to be confused by the whole segment. The funniest thing about the entire segment might have been the fact that the balloons were actually CGI and there probably wasn’t any balloon in the sky for the people on the ground to see and react to. Fans were also delighted this morning as Grogu made an appearance during the parade. The Mandalorian’s biggest star floated through as part of a collaboration with Funko celebrating The Child. Star Wars fans on social media seemed to really enjoy that very real ballon. It was a very good showing for Lucasfilm and Disney on Thanksgiving Day.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO