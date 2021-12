There was only one fleeting private moment early in the week of the final in Japan when I allowed the thought to flit across my mind: ‘What will I do if we win the World Cup?’ The memory is vivid. I was alone in my room in the Tokyo Hilton but, after 10 seconds, I shut down the pointless speculation. I had a word with myself: ‘Mate, you’re getting way ahead of yourself. We’ve got a huge match ahead.’ I can honestly say that I did not think about winning the World Cup again all week.

