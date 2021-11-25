ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local dietitian shares tips to eat healthy during the holidays

By wtnh staff
 6 days ago

(WTNH) — The American Heart Association recently released new dietary guidelines for the first time in 15 years to improve heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Melissa Keeney registered dietitian with the Spine Wellness Center at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute in Westport, shares tips on how to eat healthy around the holidays.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

