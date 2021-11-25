ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Larry Morrow and Alvin Kamara spread holiday cheer by helping last-minute shoppers at ‘Save-A-Lot’ Grocery Store

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDwse_0d6iXwpe00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday, New Orleans restauranteur and serial entrepreneur Larry Morrow and New Orleans Saints star Running Back Alvin Kamara popped up at the “Save-A-Lot” local grocery store to pay for the groceries of store patrons.

In past years the dynamic duo has hosted a turkey giveaway that has helped over 1500 families in need.

St.Tammany Fire Department responds to house engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving morning

Due to Covid-19 in 2020, the annual tradition did not take place. This year the tandem returned with a new holiday tradition as they hope to spread holiday cheer and help out some lucky New Orleanians with last-minute shopping and season’s greetings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

These kids literally give the ‘coats off their backs’

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s as traditional as turning in homework. Every year, at the most wonderful time of the year, kids from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Metairie, show up to the school to turn in their coats. Hundreds of their coats. Some brand new. Some briefly, barely even loved. They bring […]
METAIRIE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy