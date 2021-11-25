Larry Morrow and Alvin Kamara spread holiday cheer by helping last-minute shoppers at ‘Save-A-Lot’ Grocery Store
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday, New Orleans restauranteur and serial entrepreneur Larry Morrow and New Orleans Saints star Running Back Alvin Kamara popped up at the “Save-A-Lot” local grocery store to pay for the groceries of store patrons.
In past years the dynamic duo has hosted a turkey giveaway that has helped over 1500 families in need.St.Tammany Fire Department responds to house engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving morning
Due to Covid-19 in 2020, the annual tradition did not take place. This year the tandem returned with a new holiday tradition as they hope to spread holiday cheer and help out some lucky New Orleanians with last-minute shopping and season’s greetings.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0