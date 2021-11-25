ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery faces fine lawsuit for dropping Confederate name

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama attorney general’s office says Montgomery owes a $25,000 for changing the name of a street that bore the name of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The Alabama attorney general’s office sent a letter to Montgomery officials saying the city must pay $25,000 for violating a 2017 state law protecting Confederate monuments and other longstanding memorials.

Montgomery city officials last month renamed Jeff Davis Avenue for attorney Fred D. Gray who represented Rosa Parks and other civil rights figures.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said changing the name was the right thing to do. Reed said donors have offered to pay the fine for the city. He said they are also considering taking the matter to court.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

