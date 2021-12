OPPO is reportedly planning to launch EVs in India in 2023 and 2024, with the first offering coming in the form of an affordable electric scooter. Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared some details about the OPPO EV launch (via 91mobiles) revealing that the plans for it are still in the early stages, meaning the launch timeline is uncertain at the moment and may even be pushed forward. OPPO is also aiming for a price range of around Rs. 60,000 for the electric scooter, which puts it in a league of its own considering most scooters currently cost over a lakh.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO