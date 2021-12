Command of the air was a concept which infused James Allison’s life from the very beginning – his father, Sir John Allison, was a fighter pilot and later commander-in-chief of RAF Strike Command, as well as a passionate restorer and driver of vintage cars. Perhaps then it's hardly surprising that an early life surrounded by both aeronautics and the works of automotive pioneers should set Allison on the road to a career in Formula 1, initially as an aerodynamicist. But you’ll see another thread woven through this story: the sense of duty which abides those who have grown up in and around the armed services.

